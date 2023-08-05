Arsenal have been linked with a host of new signings this summer, yet a fresh name has emerged that could set off a chain reaction...

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

Despite their success last season, Mikel Arteta has been ruthless in his efforts to progress his side further.

Granit Xhaka was an unfortunate casualty, whilst Thomas Partey's future remains up in the air as a number of Saudi Arabia clubs circle.

One move that would certainly put the final nail in the coffin of the Ghanaian midfielder is a swoop for Sofyan Amrabat, who the Independent's Miguel Delaney did note as a player that the Gunners have looked at this summer and could consider moving for alongside other Premier League clubs.

His acquisition would bring in a younger, more mobile model of the engine room enforcer who impressed last year, with a touted €40m (£34m) price tag more than surmountable for the free-spending north London outfit.

However, the issue remains that they may have to sell before they can buy again, having already spent big on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Whilst the 30-year-old enforcer played an important role in the success Arteta earned last campaign, it is clear that his sole focus remains on youth.

After all, with the relegation of Southampton, they now boast the outright youngest average squad in the Premier League, and yet nearly won the whole thing too. It bodes well for the future, of which Partey likely will not be a part of.

To swap his exploits out for Amrabat would see little decrease in quality, and yet gain four precious years given the Morocco international is just 26 years old.

Having shot to fame for his exploits at the recent World Cup, it is no surprise that many are clambering to tempt the powerful presence from Fiorentina. After all, he represents a fine metronomic presence in the midfield, capable of building play for his side and breaking up the opposition's play, which Luis Enrique praised:

"Achraf [Hakimi], En-Nesyri, Amrabat and Ziyech are extraordinary players."

As such, in Serie A last term, the La Viola machine posted 1.3 tackles per game, and when ranked against other midfielders in Europe he still sits in the top 5% for pass completion per 90 and the top 8% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

He shines in the attributes that Partey would leave vacant should he depart, and that helped maintain his 7.11 average rating in the league last year. This was buoyed by his 88% pass accuracy, 0.8 key passes and 2.1 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Despite that, he was lambasted by pundit Darren Bent for his drop in form late in the campaign, leading him to suggest: "He can’t lace Rodri’s boots!"

To make matters worse, earlier in the year Rio Ferdinand had even argued that Casemiro offered more than the former Atletico Madrid ace.

Arteta will want the best in every position, and a malleable team he can bend to his will.

Perhaps Amrabat, with room for improvement on top of his already sprawling skillset, could finally offer viable competition to these Manchester midfield monsters and topple Manchester City's reign over English football.