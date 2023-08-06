Manchester United seem to be edging closer towards another big signing, which could actually have the biggest impact on getting the best out of Erik ten Hag's squad...

Who are Manchester United signing this summer?

That's according to a report by Italian outlet La Repubblica, relayed by Fiorentina.it, who suggest that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat already has an agreement in place with the Red Devils and is awaiting their official bid.

Due to such an advancement in personal terms, it is suggested that the Viola will accept a bid of around €25m (£22m), yet they are yet to receive one.

The Moroccan midfielder is holding out for the historic English outfit, and seemingly only has eyes for them following their progressing pursuit. An 'acceleration' is expected soon, given that they have now tied up a deal for Rasmus Hojlund and can focus all their efforts on a new target.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

Such a deal would add to their earlier signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, on top of their new Danish frontman.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

To bring in such a controlling presence to marshall their engine room could have a revolutionary effect on the rest of the squad, as they would be able to exert their control over far more matches due to his qualities.

After all, the 26-year-old has starred for both club and country across the last 12 months, gaining far more fame with the latter.

Especially given he was a key figure in Morocco's historic run to the World Cup semi-finals, as the first African team to reach such a stage. Journalist Carlo Garganese would even suggest:

"Amrabat the best centre midfielder in the tournament. MONSTER".

Such a notion was bolstered by his 85% pass accuracy, 2.3 tackles and 1.4 clearances per game maintained throughout the competition, with his tough-tackling and relentless nature lauded, via Sofascore.

Of all the stars set to enjoy such an acquisition, Bruno Fernandes would arguably thank his manager more than most, seeing another steely midfielder welcomed to supplement his creativity.

Last season saw him excel with Casemiro just behind him, so to have both the legendary Brazilian and Amrabat would give him complete freedom to do as he pleases.

The Portugal international is famed for his desperation to create, seldom looking backwards if an opportunity to forge a chance is there. As such, he posted 3.3 key passes per game last year in the Premier League, creating 32 big chances; the most of anyone in the division. This was on top of his 14-goal haul across all competitions.

Even Kevin De Bruyne could not match him creatively, forging just 31 big chances, and yet he finished the season with double (16) the assists of United's 28-year-old maestro (eight).

For some time a debate raged on regarding who was the better player of these two attacking midfielders, and yet the respective quality of their sides has seen the 32-year-old pull out in front after his recent treble success.

Should Fernandes be afforded even more license to roam and create, his outstanding figures are set to soar even higher, with a team having only been improved throughout this summer window.

Amrabat would be the hardworking foil to the former Sporting CP star's electric desperation to score, and his signing could add that extra layer of solidity and reliability behind him to truly make help him surpass City's legendary Belgian.