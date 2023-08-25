Arsenal seemingly had all the tools in place to truly challenge Manchester City in the coming season, but one recent injury has thrown that into doubt...

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

The acquisitions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya bolstered key areas for sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta, however, it was his capture of Jurrien Timber that arguably stood out given the versatility and immense quality he promised.

His presence would have allowed for numerous different defensive combinations at the back, where he could slot into right-back, centre-back, and invert should he be needed. Therefore, to see him suffer an ACL injury in his first league start marks a hammer blow for both the player and his club.

Perhaps now they could seek to secure a cut-price alternative to filling in during his lengthy absence, with reports continuing to link them with a swoop for Kyle Walker-Peters, who was valued at around £40m in 2022.

Whilst versatile in a different way to the Dutchman, he too could provide that key creativity from deep that allows them to maintain their system despite enduring such a key absentee.

With just two years left on his £20k-per-week deal, there certainly could be a deal to be made.

Who has played for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur?

The main talking point regarding this potential swoop would be the fact that the 27-year-old would be re-joining another north London club, having left Tottenham Hotspur for Southampton back in 2020.

Having spent seven years with the Lilywhites, he featured just 24 times for them and forever felt like a backup option.

However, since moving to St Mary's, it seems like his career has been revived.

Although he struggled last term, as his side slumped to relegation, the 2021/22 campaign offers a fairer evaluation of his talents. His 6.85 average rating marked a solid return, buoyed by his 81% pass accuracy, 1.8 tackles and 0.8 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

His quality in possession is further emphasised when compared to other full-backs across Europe, as he ranks in the top 11% for progressive carries per 90, and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

It is therefore no surprise to see him lauded, as his former boss Ruben Selles noted:

"I think Kyle is an extraordinary player. His ability in positions, but also to understand the system we are playing has big value for us. Kyle has been really good in the Premier League for the last four to five years."

Walker-Peters could not be the only man to have featured for both north London rivals, with key names such as William Gallas, Emmanuel Adebayor, and perhaps most notoriously, Sol Campbell.

The hulking centre-back moved directly from Spurs to the Gunners in his controversial 2001 move but was immediately vindicated given the success his arrival brought.

He went on to feature 211 times for Arsenal, spearheading their two Premier League title victories among other countless domestic honours.

Such was his importance, TheScore offered the following review on the 48-year-old after placing him as the 11th-best player of Arsene Wenger's reign:

"Sol Campbell is the epitome of an athletic centre-back, whose robust frame and barrel chest hid the fact that he was sublime on the ball."

Should Walker-Peters enjoy similar success, allowing Arteta to continue as if Timber were still fit, then perhaps he might also be the catalyst that helps this team claim the elite honours. It would also mark an intelligent acquisition once again from Edu, showcasing his superior planning in the event of tragedy.

He would stride into the Emirates as a hero for snubbing their rivals, and offer that key experience and versatility that they are set to miss for many months as the 22-year-old fights for fitness.