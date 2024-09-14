Ange Postecoglou’s side face the biggest game of their Premier League season so far tomorrow as they host Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur come into the meeting after a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United before the recent international break - looking to return to winning ways against their local rivals.

The North London Derby is always a cagey affair, with neither side wanting the other to walk away with bragging rights from the encounter.

Postecoglou’s side are searching for their first victory over the Gunners since May 2022, when Harry Kane scored a double, with Heung-min Son putting the icing on the cake in a 3-0 victory.

Last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur & Arsenal Date Scoreline Outcome 12/05/2022 3-0 Win 01/10/2022 3-1 Loss 15/01/2023 2-0 Loss 24/09/2023 2-2 Draw 28/04/2024 3-2 Loss Stats via 11v11

Spurs have lost three of the last four meetings with Mikel Arteta’s side, but will hope to put an end to their dismal North London run with a crucial victory tomorrow.

That being said, here is our predicted Spurs starting lineup to face Arsenal…

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

The Italian shot-stopper has featured in every single Premier League outing after joining the club last summer, with tomorrow’s big game expected to be his 42 consecutive league start.

He’s kept eight clean sheets in the league since moving from Empoli in 2023, with Postecoglou and the fanbase will be hoping he can add to his tally tomorrow.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

The right-back has been a superb addition for Spurs after his big-money transfer from Sporting Lisbon in 2023 - often a source of goals and assists despite being part of the backline.

He’s already notched one goal this season, but the real impetus will be on the Spaniard to keep Gabriel Martinelli quiet if they are to walk away with all three points.

3 CB - Micky Van de Ven

The first of the changes comes at centre-back, with Micky Van de Ven coming into the starting lineup to replace Radu Dragusin.

It may be a harsh call given the Romanian’s recent form, but the “dominant” Dutch international, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is a key member of the squad, with his presence greatly missed against Newcastle last time out.

4 CB - Cristian Romero

The Argentinian defender has often been labelled as hot-headed with the occasion often getting the better of him in previous seasons.

He thrives on big games, often coming to the front - scoring in the last North London Derby - with the hope that he can have a positive effect at both ends of the pitch this weekend.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

Left-back Destiny Udogie has nailed down the role as his own after his transfer from Udinese last season, starring with his relentless nature in defensive and attacking areas.

The Italian international registered five goal contributions last season, hopefully getting the ball rolling this season and securing bragging rights for the supporters.

6 CM- Yves Bissouma

Manager Postecoglou confirmed yesterday that it will be a late call if the Mali international midfielder will start the meeting with Arsenal on Sunday.

However, his combative and relentless nature could provide the difference against the Gunners, with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice both absent for the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

7 CM - Pape Sarr

The young Senegalese talent has grown into his midfield role at Spurs since the appointment of the Aussie last season.

He’s previously scored against Manchester United at home, with the 21-year-old hoping to add Arsenal to the list of big six teams he’s scored against since moving to the capital.

8 CM - James Maddison

The midfielder registered two assists in the meeting against Arsenal at the Emirates last season, with Postecoglou hoping he can produce the goods once again this weekend.

The 27-year-old already has the same number of assists in the new campaign - potentially providing the difference in the final third on Sunday.

9 RW - Dejan Kulusevski

Swedish talent Dejan Kulusevski has been featuring in a more central role in recent games to accommodate the club’s recent injury issues at the top end of the pitch.

However, he could return to a more natural right-sided role tomorrow, with one key player returning after a spell on the sidelines.

10 ST - Dominic Solanke

Club-record signing Dominic Solanke has only made one appearance for Spurs after his £65m move from Bournemouth this summer - picking up an ankle issue during the opening day draw with Leicester City.

However, he’s returned to training over the international break, hoping to mark his first North London Derby with a goal, potentially making himself an instant hit with the supporters.

He could be brought in to replace fellow new signing Wilson Odobert, who has started the previous two league outings in the Englishman’s absence.

11 LW - Heung-min Son

The South Korean winger has often been the main source of goals in the North London Derby, scoring in both meetings last season.

The 32-year-old has the quality in attacking areas to change the game, as demonstrated by his tally of 164 goals for the club, potentially ending the club’s 28-month wait for a derby day triumph.

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son.