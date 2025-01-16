This season has been a rather brutal one for Tottenham Hotspur.

Yes, Ange Postecoglou's side are still in three cup competitions, but following last night's defeat in the North London derby, the Lilywhites find themselves down in 13th place in the Premier League, with a whopping 11 defeats from 21 games.

There were poor performances across the board from the Australian's side, and while summer signing Dominic Solanke was undoubtedly trying his best to make something happen for the team, he was comfortably dealt with by the hosts.

Spurs' recent PL Results Opponent Home/Away Result Arsenal Away 2-1 Loss Newcastle Home 2-1 Loss Wolves Home 2-2 Draw Forest Away 1-0 Loss Liverpool Home 6-3 Loss

The former Bournemouth star has been one of the few bright spots in Spurs' campaign thus far, but his place in the team could soon be under threat, as recent reports have linked the club with another free-scoring number nine who may well be an upgrade.

Tottenham target sublime striker

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham will continue to target the French market this window, despite missing out on Randal Kolo Muani, and have already been offered the chance to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David.

The report claims that the Canadian's agent has offered the forward out to clubs in recent times, including the Lilywhites, which could be an offer too tempting to pass up on.

A potential price is not mentioned in the story, but considering his contract is set to expire this summer, and he is therefore free to sign a deal with foreign clubs this month, we wouldn't be surprised if he was available for even less than the £20m that was reported last summer.

Daniel Levy and Co might prefer to sign David for free in the summer, but given his sensational form over the last few years and the club's need for attacking reinforcements now, it would undoubtedly be worth splashing the cash to bring him in this month, even if his arrival could spell trouble for Solanke.

How David compares to Solanke

So, if Spurs are proactive this month and opt to bring David to the club, it would likely be with the promise of regular football, should his performances warrant it, meaning he would be in direct competition with Solanke for a starting berth up top, but who's the better striker?

Well, when it comes to their pure output this season, it's a comprehensive victory for the Lille ace, who, in just 29 appearances, has found the back of the net on 17 occasions and provided six assists for good measure, meaning he's currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.26 games.

In contrast, the former Cherries star has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in as many games, which equates to a still brilliant but nonetheless worse average of a goal involvement every 1.70 games.

It's not just this season that the New York-born phenom has been the more prolific number nine either.

Indeed, last season he racked up a simply sensational haul of 26 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.34 games, and lends credence to podcast host and Canadian football expert Tony Marinaro's claim that he's "one of the best strikers in the world" and Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig's description that he is a "mind-blowing" forward.

In comparison, the former Chelsea ace also had a great season on the south coast, but his tally of 21 goals and four assists in 42 games still comes out to a slightly less impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.68 games.

David vs Solanke from 23/24 23/24 David Solanke Appearances 47 42 Minutes 3615' 3553' Goals 26 21 Assists 9 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.74 0.59 Minutes per Goal Involvement 103.28' 142.12' 23/24 David Solanke Appearances 29 29 Minutes 2353' 2248' Goals 17 11 Assists 6 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.79 0.58 Minutes per Goal Involvement 102.30' 132.23' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Finally, while the Lilywhites' starting striker has the experience of playing in England, the Lille poacher has the experience of playing in the Champions League, racking up a tally of seven goals and one assist in 14 appearances in Europe's top competition.

Ultimately, Spurs have a talented striker in Solanke, but based on the last few years, it's apparent that David is the more accomplished goalscorer, and if the club have a chance to sign him this month, they have to take it.