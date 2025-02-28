There have been plenty of problems at Tottenham Hotspur this season, but scoring goals hasn't really been one of them.

Ange Postecoglou's side have found the back of the net on 53 occasions in the Premier League, joint with Manchester City and second only to runaway leaders Liverpool.

However, while that sounds brilliant, and to some extent it is, the North Londoners have had a habit of scoring a lot in some games and then, as many of their fans will attest, losing others by a single goal.

Premier League's top scorers Team Goals Position Liverpool 66 1 Tottenham 53 13 Man City 53 4 Chelsea 52 5 Arsenal 51 2

So, even though it's one of their strengths, Spurs would be further improved by more goalscorers, and it just so happens the club sold one in the summer for a pittance, who's now worth significantly more.

How Tottenham's attack has fared in 2024/25

Before getting to the player in question, it's worth first looking at Spurs' top scorers across all competitions, starting with Brennan Johnson.