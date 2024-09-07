Tottenham Hotspur have work to do. Despite playing well in each of their opening Premier League matches of the season, Ange Postecoglou's side have taken only four points from nine into the September international break.

Improvements were made under the Australian manager's leadership but up-and-down form after a blistering start saw Aston Villa glide into the top four toward the end of the campaign, trumping fifth-finishing Spurs to Champions League qualification.

Various issues across the park contributed toward the ebb and flow, but Postecoglou likes to implement fast and fluent attacking football. They aren't always on their a-game, but Heung-min Son and James Maddison are two of the best and are looking to play talismanic roles this year.

What to make of Tottenham's strikeforce

Dominic Solanke might have been signed for a club-record £65m fee during the summer but Son still stakes a claim to be Tottenham's star striker, having been praised for his "world-class" offensive qualities by his manager.

Not just a first-class goalscorer, the skipper created 20 big chances in the Premier League last season, only two behind first-placed Mohamed Salah.

His interchangeability was evidenced through his frequent deployment as the focal frontman. Following the events of the 2023 summer transfer window, the South Korean's qualities were required away from the left flank with greater regularity, especially with Richarlison foundering.

His blistering start was fuelled in no small part by the playmaking of Maddison, who was crowned the Premier League's Player of the Month for August.

Despite an ankle injury in his first season as a Lilywhite, Maddison ranked among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the division for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for passes attempted and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

The duo have started well this term too, with Son scoring twice and Maddison assisting just as many across the opening three fixtures. Solanke's inclusion and many more talented players suggest that Postecoglou does indeed have the tools to craft success.

It's impressive that he's got the Lilywhites playing to his attacking tune, especially when considering that Harry Kane departed at the start of the era.

The England captain would be an incredible option for Tottenham, quite simply eclipsing the performance level of his former teammates.

Harry Kane's record since leaving Spurs

Kane rose through the ranks at Tottenham to fire his way into legendary standing, with the centre-forward widely considered one of the finest players of his generation, Spurs' all-time top scorer and his nation's too.

Premier League All-time Top Scorers # Player Apps Goals Strike rate 1. Alan Shearer 441 260 0.59 2. Harry Kane 320 213 0.67 3. Wayne Rooney 491 208 0.42 4. Andy Cole 414 187 0.45 5. Sergio Aguero 275 184 0.67 Source: Premier League

Having completed 435 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 280 goals, the 31-year-old completed a deal worth an initial £86m to German giants Bayern Munich last year, where he has obliterated the division.

Last year, while Bayern's long-standing Bundesliga dynasty was toppled by invincible Bayer Leverkusen, he scored 44 goals and added 12 assists across 45 matches in all competitions.

Son might have scored 17 great goals last year, but Kane scored more. Likewise, Maddison enjoyed an excellent creative campaign, but his countryman has 14 assists since moving to Germany last summer, whereas the 27-year-old only has 11.

Tottenham might have hit the jackpot on Kane, enjoying his world-class qualities for the bulk of his career, but what Postecoglou would give to wield him now, for he eclipses any of the talented current options.