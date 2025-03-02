Chris Wilder very much has Sheffield United woven into his DNA, with the Blades boss a United player on two occasions during his playing days, on top of now also taking on the Bramall Lane reins the same amount of times.

He will be gunning for his third promotion at the helm come the end of this long and dramatic Championship campaign, with the South Yorkshire outfit in a healthy spot in the division to do just that, even with the demoralising 3-1 defeat to promotion rivals Leeds United still hurting.

Over the past couple of promotion stories, Wilder has relied on some lethal attackers to get his team over the line, away from the current crop of Tom Cannon and Co.

Down memory lane: Chris Wilder's best strikers at Sheffield United

Of course, no list chronicling some of the revered United manager's best forwards would be complete without a mention of Blades icon Billy Sharp.

The EFL veteran - who has ten goals this season on the books of nearby Doncaster Rovers - would fire home a ridiculous 129 strikes from 377 United appearances, with his sublime 23 league strikes during the 2018/19 season getting his team over the line to move up to the top-flight.

Away from the much-adored 39-year-old, Wilder has also had the likes of Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick to call upon down the years, with McGoldrick still firing in the goals for Notts County in the same division Sharp now plies his trade in.

Amazingly, the ageing attacker has 13 strikes in 26 games for the promotion-chasers during 2024/25, with his time in South Yorkshire seeing him bag a memorable 30 times from 136 outings.