Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United came to an end in October last year. Things ultimately did not work out for the Dutchman, despite winning two trophies in his two full seasons at the club. He guided United to their lowest-ever Premier League finish, eighth, last term, although that seems like it will be beaten this time around

The former Ajax boss was certainly backed in the transfer market, too. He spent a reported £616m on new signings over the course of his time at the club, reshaping the squad. Sadly, not many of those signings have ended up working out.