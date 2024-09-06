Newcastle United have rapidly transformed into one of the teams to fear in the Premier League, largely down to the investment from the Saudi PIF.

They took over the Magpies from Mike Ashley back in 2021, splashing nearly £500m on new signings to try and push the club back towards the top end of the table.

Eddie Howe has been the man tasked with the challenge, leading the club to a top-four finish in 2022/23, before missing out on European football last season in what was an injury-hit campaign.

Signings such as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have been crucial in their recent success, with the duo forming an excellent partnership in attacking areas - registering 32 league goals between them last season alone.

However, one other new addition has found life on Tyneside more of a struggle, unable to make a huge impact after his big-money move to St James’ Park last summer.

Sandro Tonali’s time at Newcastle United

Midfielder Sandro Tonali has endured a difficult start to life as a Newcastle player over the past 12 months, only making 14 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 24-year-old moved to England in a £55m deal from Serie A side AC Milan, but after scoring just six minutes into his debut against Aston Villa, he would fail to find the back of the net again after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Italian was hit with a 10-month ban for breaking gambling rules during his time at Milan, with the midfielder only just making his return in the Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest at the end of last month.

He still has a huge part to play under Howe on Tyneside, making his first league appearance since October last year during the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

However, as a result of his absence, he’s seen his market value plummet, with Tonali now valued lower than one player who left Newcastle on the cheap numerous years ago.

Sandro Tonali’s market value in 2024

Striker Ivan Toney has gone on to achieve wonderful things in English football, but he could’ve been having those moments in a Newcastle shirt had the club not parted ways with the now 28-year-old back in 2018.

The Magpies sold the striker to League One side Peterborough United in a £500k deal - a price tag that looks to be a bargain given his recent goalscoring exploits.

Toney, who like Tonali, missed a large period of fixtures for breaking betting rules, scored 72 goals in 141 games for Brentford during his four-year stint in London.

Ivan Toney's stats for Brentford (2020-2024) Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 45 31 10 2021/22 33 12 5 2022/23 33 20 4 2023/24 17 4 2 Total: 128 67 21 Stats via Transfermarkt

His unbelievable record includes a campaign where he scored 31 Championship goals during the 2020/21 campaign, before hitting 20 Premier League goals a couple of years later - leading to boss Thomas Frank dubbing the Englishman as a "monster".

He subsequently left the Bees this summer in a £40m deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli - with his transfer fee higher than the market value of current Magpies star Tonali, who’s only valued at £32m as per Transfermarkt.

Given his recent form in front of goal along with his huge transfer fee, there must be some regret at Newcastle that they offloaded the striker too soon - with his talents in attacking areas undoubtedly aiding Howe’s side in 2024.

Whilst they received a sell-on fee after his move to Brentford, it wouldn’t compare to the fee the Bees received this summer, with the club having a howler by allowing a top-quality striker to depart at such a minimal fee.