Chelsea may have already agreed a signing ahead of January with the west Londoners looking like they've closed in on a target.

Pochettino angry after latest Chelsea loss

Just when supporters thought Chelsea may have been turning a corner, manager Mauricio Pochettino watched on from the sidelines as his side succumbed to a 4-1 hammering at Newcastle. Goals from Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon gifted Eddie Howe's side an afternoon to remember at St. James' Park with Chelsea sent crashing right back down to Earth after a previously solid run of form.

The Blues appear to still have a lot of work to do before they're considered among the Premier League's elite sides once again, with Pochettino lambasting his "soft" team after the game.

"Even if Newcastle weren't great, it was an easy win for them to prepare for the Champions League. We had to show that it's going to be difficult for them to play, to win the game and to beat us," said Pochettino on Chelsea's loss to Newcastle.

"But it was really easy in the way that we conceded and the way that we were so soft in every single challenge.

"That's what makes me angry and disappointed. We talk about being a young team and we have to learn, but I think these type of games make me very, very, very, very, very angry because it's about showing your personality and character. OK, we are young as a team, but we cannot lose this type of opportunity to show our best."

Off the field, chairman Todd Boehly and his co-directors are said to be getting busy as they attempt to strengthen Pochettino's options with more signings.

Chelsea reportedly agree Moscardo deal

According to a report by Brazilian journalist Neto, via Vessoni, Corinthians starlet Gabriel Moscardo is on his way to Chelsea after the two clubs agreed a fee of around £23 million. The 18-year-old is seen as a rising star in Brazil, and it will be interesting to see if this report comes to any fruition and backed by sources closer to home in the next few days.

Moscardo is a midfielder with "eye-catching" dribbling ability, with members of the media saying as much about the teenage talent.

"Studious off the pitch, Moscardo seems to have a high footballing IQ on it, too," wrote GOAL journalist Krishan Davis on the teenager.

"As a defensive midfielder, he is predictably astute at reading the game, he passes precisely and he presses and battles tirelessly - a result of his youth but also testament to his stamina.

"His ball-carrying ability is particularly eye-catching, as he is able to progress play with the ball at his feet without discarding his defensive duties. That is undoubtedly an attribute that has led to him catching the eye of Europe's elite."

However, while he is a player of incredible potential, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea view him as one to compete for first team chances or more as one for the future.