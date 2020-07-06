Damson Park

Key information about Damson Park

Damson Park, also known as SportNation.bet Stadium and before that as the Automated Technology Group Stadium due to sponsorship reasons, was built in 1999 and is now the home of Solihull Moors who play in the National League. The stadium is located in Damson Parkway, Solihull in West Midlands and was also shared with Birmingham & Solihull R.F.C for a while.

Its current capacity stands at 5,500 and it has a pitch that measures 102m by 64m. There is no running track surrounding the ground and it has no undersoil heating presently installed. The surface is, however, covered with natural grass.

The record attendance is 3,681 and it was set during the clash against Leyton Orient on 22 April 2019 in the 2018/19 National League campaign.

A history of Damson Park

Damson Park has been used by Solihull Borough after the club left their original Widney Lane Ground for years before Solihull Moors were even formed. In 2007, however, Solihull Borough and Moor Green merged to form the club we know today after the latter were forced out of their Moorlands Ground when the Main Stand was destroyed by a big fire.

Since then, we’ve seen numerous improvements and developments at the stadium, including the changing of the name on two different occasions. The latest innovation came in the form of a brand new Main Stand, now called the Damson Homes Stand, which is basically a double-decker that runs the full length of the pitch and can seat 1,219 people.

Damson Park was previously shared with Birmingham & Solihull R.F.C but they have since then moved out to Portway in 2012. Interestingly enough, on 23 July 2013 it was announced that for the following three seasons the stadium would be renamed to the ‘Autotech Stadium’ or ‘the Automated Technology Group Stadium’ for sponsorship reasons.

A year after that, they would also get new ‘roommates’ as Birmingham City W.F.C. of the FA WSL also settled at the stadium and have been there ever since. The ground has two seated stands on either side of the pitch, and one covered stand that includes both a seating and a standing area along with the terracing at the southeastern end of the ground.

There is also an area known as ‘The Shed’ – but the fans also sometimes refer to it as ‘The Tuck Shop End’ but officially, once again due to sponsorship reasons, it is titled as ‘The TC Cars Stand’. Of course, The Shed sells refreshments on matchdays.

At this very moment, Damson Park is not an all-seater stadium as only 2,131 places are in fact seated while the rest are reserved for standing. There were plans to further develop the ground to increase the overall capacity. This would be done by improving all the stands to get it in line with requirements for the National League.

Tickets to watch Solihull Moors at Damson Park

All tickets to watch Solihull Moors play at Damson Park can be found on the club’s official website. The price for an adult ticket in the seated area that’s bought online before the game is £17 while you will have to pay an additional pound if you’re buying it on the day of the match.

The club also offers season tickets and half-season tickets to their fans and more information can be found on the aforementioned website.

Related links

https://www.solihullmoorsfc.co.uk/ – Official website of Solihull Moors