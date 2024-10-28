Leeds United recently decided to bolster their squad by dipping into the free agent market to add another central midfielder to their options for the rest of the season.

The Whites swooped to sign Josuha Guilavogui, who left Mainz at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, on a free transfer after injuries to Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu, and Ilia Gruev.

Daniel Farke now has an experienced campaigner who can be deployed at centre-back, holding midfield, or central midfield in the months to come.

The 34-year-old Frenchman was an unused substitute, though, as the West Yorkshire outfit were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Leeds are now seven games unbeaten in the Championship but have drawn three of their last five matches in the division, failing to score at the weekend.

After an injury to Largie Ramazani ahead of the clash with the Robins, Farke may be considering his options in the attacking areas of the pitch and could look to bolster his playing squad in the January transfer window by adding another forward player to the group.

Leeds eyeing free agent forward

On that note, The Scottish Sun reports that Leeds are interested in Ryan Kent, who is a free agent after his contract with Fenerbahce was terminated.

Leyton Orient, who are currently 20th in League One, have also made an 'ambitious' enquiry to sign the former Liverpool academy prospect.

The report claims that the Whites, meanwhile, have a long-term interest, as they have been admirers of the winger since Marcelo Bielsa's time at Elland Road, and they now have an opportunity to sign him for nothing.

Back in the summer of 2021, it was reported that Bielsa asked Victor Orta to pursue a deal for the English winger, with a fee of £15m mentioned, but they were never able to get a move over the line for the then-Rangers star.

Kent left the Glasgow giants on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, two years on from Leeds' failed attempt to sign him for a significant fee and Fenerbahce snapped him up.

His time in Turkey was unsuccessful, though, as the attacker only scored one goal in 19 appearances in all competitions across 14 months or so there.

Fenerbahce ripped up his contract earlier this month, making him a free agent, and that means that he would not be able to play for Leeds until January, if they do sign him, as the winger was released outside of the transfer window in England.

If Farke is patient and waits to land Kent for nothing at the start of next year, the German head coach could secure an upgrade on current loanee Manor Solomon.

Manor Solomon's performances for Leeds

The forward joined the club on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window but his performances have not been befitting of an experienced player who has come from the top-flight.

As a 25-year-old attacker coming down from the Premier League, Leeds may have expected an instant impact from the Israel international in the Championship.

That has not been the case, though, despite a promising start to his career with an assist on his debut. The whiz burst down the left flank with an impressive run and produced a teasing delivery into the front post for Mateo Joseph to score against Hull, in a 2-0 win, but it has been downhill since then.

Manor Solomon Since Leeds debut Appearances 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Big chances created 0 Possession lost 29x Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Solomon has failed to register a goal, an assist, or a 'big chance' created in his four appearances for the club since his debut against the Tigers.

He has also been incredibly wasteful in possession, losing the ball 29 times in that time, and this shows that the forward has been a liability for the Whites, as the Spurs loanee has made little-to-no impact in the final third whilst also giving up the ball far too often.

Kent had a tough time at Fenerbahce in a new country but his form for Rangers over a number of years suggests that the potential is there for him to come in at Elland Road as an upgrade on Solomon in January.

Why Leeds should sign Kent

Firstly, the English speedster could come in as a bargain addition on a free transfer, potentially saving the club from spending millions on a player already with a team.

Secondly, Kent would be able to train with the Whites from now up until the January transfer window, when he would be able to be registered, and this would allow him to build up his fitness and get to know his teammates and the tactics - allowing him to hit the ground running in the second half of the season.

Finally, Farke should swoop for the free agent because he has the potential to be an upgrade on Solomon, given his sublime form for Rangers in Scotland.

The 27-year-old ace, who was once dubbed "unplayable" by journalist Andrew Dickson, racked up 33 goals and 56 assists in 218 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues.

In his last three seasons with Rangers - from the 2020/21 to the 2022/23 campaign - Kent registered an eye-catching 43 assists in all competitions, an average of 14 per year.

This shows that the English gem is an incredibly creative left winger who can consistently create high-quality opportunities for his teammates to find the back of the net.

In his last three seasons in the Scottish Premiership, Kent created 28 'big chances' and recorded 25 assists, which suggests that his fellow attackers let him down slightly by failing to convert all of the quality openings he made for them.

Now, imagine the magician consistently creating 'big chances' for the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe, and Joseph to find the back of the net. He could come in as an upgrade on Solomon, who has offered very little in attack, and that is why Farke should swoop for him.