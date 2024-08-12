Tottenham Hotspur made their second big-money addition of the summer transfer window on Saturday when they announced the signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

The Lilywhites have splashed out a huge fee of £65m to sign the one-time England international on a permanent deal from the Cherries, after his return of 19 goals in 38 Premier League matches last term.

18-year-old central midfielder Archie Gray had also been snapped up from Leeds United earlier in the summer for a reported fee of £40m to bolster Ange Postecoglou's options in the middle of the park.

That may not be the end of the club's business during the summer transfer window, though, as they have been offered the chance to land a former Premier League star.

Spurs offered chance to sign Super Lig star

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham Hotspur are one of a number of clubs who have been told that Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha would like to return to the Premier League, a division he has appeared 305 times in.

After just one year in Turkey, following on from his exit from Crystal Palace last summer, the Ivory Coast international wants to move back to England.

The report claims that Spurs, Aston Villa, Leicester City, and Palace have all been made aware of his availability, providing them with a chance to sign the attacker.

However, the outlet does not reveal how much Galatasaray would demand for the 31-year-old whiz, who is reportedly on £120k-per-week in Istanbul.

If the financials behind the deal work for Spurs, Postecoglou must push to land the experienced forward as he could come in as a big upgrade on Manor Solomon.

Why Wilfried Zaha would be an upgrade on Manor Solomon

Firstly, the Israel international missed a whopping 33 games through injury in his debut season for Spurs and was absent for 17 matches for Fulham during the 2022/23 campaign.

This shows that he is not a reliable option for the manager due to his consistent injury issues over the last two seasons, which is why signing a player to replace him could make sense.

Zaha, meanwhile, has only missed 29 games through injury in the last four campaigns combined and this suggests that he could be far more reliable for Postecoglou.

The Galatasaray ace, who scored nine goals and provided three assists in 13 Super Lig starts, also proved himself to be a fine option in the Premier League in his final few seasons with Palace.

Wilfried Zaha 22/23 PL 21/22 PL 20/21 PL Appearances 27 33 30 Goals 7 14 11 Assists 3 1 2 Big chances created 2 4 4 Key passes per game 1.0 1.4 1.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Eagles star showcased his quality as an excellent goalscorer from a left wing position, whilst he also averaged at least one key pass per game across all three years.

Zaha, who was once hailed as a "joy to watch" by pundit James Collins, could offer far more of a threat at the top end of the pitch than Solomon, who has produced four goals and two assists in 24 Premier League games in his career.

These statistics indicate that the 31-year-old gem would come in and provide more quality as a scorer of goals, as Solomon is yet to prove himself on a consistent basis.

Instead of persisting with an injury-prone winger with a subpar attacking output, Spurs could swoop to sign the Ivorian wizard from Galatasaray to improve their options in the final third.