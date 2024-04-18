Manchester United’s season has been nothing short of a mess, which can be highlighted by the fact that Erik ten Hag’s future is now uncertain.

However, that’s also the case for plenty of the Red Devils players, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now looking to recruit young, value-for-money talents.

A new midfielder is at the top of the new owner's priority list, with that particular position being highlighted as a problem in recent weeks.

That's notably been the case when former Real Madrid star Casemiro has taken to the field.

Casemiro’s 23/24 campaign

Last season, Casemiro filled the defensive midfield void that had been holding Man United back for years, playing 51 matches across all competitions.

But the £70m fee spent on the Brazilian is now looking like a rather huge blunder, with the veteran's performances ringing alarm bells this season, especially since he’s returned from injury in January.

The midfielder has two major flaws to his game that simply can’t be looked past, with the first being the lack of control he brings to the side, as shown by his pass accuracy of 82% in the league this season.

Yet the biggest problem is his pure lack of athleticism and the fact he can’t cover ground, with pundit Jamie Redknapp even stating that “Casemiro looks like he’s playing in Soccer Aid.”

Angel Gomes could’ve fixed Man Utd’s midfield

In 2020, Man United academy graduate Angel Gomes left his boyhood club in search of minutes, which has certainly worked out for the player but not the club.

The Englishman joined French side Lille having left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer behind, signing on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract offer at Old Trafford. He was then loaned out to Boavista in Portugal.

Fast forward to today, and the former United “wonderkid,” as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, is a key player at the heart of the Ligue 1 team's midfield, performing to an extremely high standard.

The 23-year-old is a versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder, a box-to-box player, or even a defensive-minded midfielder in a double pivot, which is the exact profile that United need right now.

Gomes' 23/24 Ligue 1 Stats Stats (per game) Gomes League Percentile Assists 0.26 Top 1% Key passes 1.49 Top 18% Progressive passes 7.19 Top 17% Shot-creating actions 3.73 Top 12% Passes completed 53.86 Top 17% Touches 67.11 Top 32% Via FBref

However, as you can see by the table above, he’s the type of player to bring security to the side in terms of possession retention rather than defensive actions, unlike Casemiro, whose style of play is the complete opposite.

Despite being just 5 foot 6, Gomes uses his small stature to his advantage, wriggling out of tight spaces and resisting the press with ease, which allows his side to be strong in the buildup phase.

That said, the number 8’s biggest strength is his ability to use his excellent vision to showcase his vast passing range, which also enables him to flourish creatively.

Gomes ranks in the top 1% for assists compared to midfielders in Ligue 1, registering six assists across 25 matches, but that tally could’ve been higher considering he’s created ten big chances.

Today, Gomes is estimated to be worth £26m by CIES Football Observatory, which just further highlights the massive mistake United made by not giving Gomes an opportunity to thrive.

Funnily enough, the Lille star ticks every single box that Ratcliffe would look for in a new midfield signing, in terms of cost, age, and potential.