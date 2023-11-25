It is fair to say that after the progress that was made last season, it has been a far more turbulent and troubling campaign this time around for Manchester United, with the Red Devils currently languishing outside the top four with hopes of Champions League progression also in the balance.

While supporters may be looking to a brighter future amid the impending investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it is on the field where there is the most cause for concern at present, despite Erik ten Hag's men standing as the in-form team in the Premier League at present - with four wins from their last five league outings.

In a frankly chaotic and crazy few months for United, as ever a shining light in the first-team squad has been Bruno Fernandes, with the Portugal international leading from the front with some crucial interventions of late.

The former Sporting CP only recently struck at the death to clinch a last-gasp victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, having also netted a stunning volleyed effort away at Burnley a few weeks earlier, following a delightful lofted pass from Jonny Evans.

Of course, criticism remains of the 29-year-old amid his status as captain - with club legend Roy Keane suggesting that the midfielder should be stripped of the armband following the Manchester Derby defeat - yet like Harry Maguire before him, the newly-appointed skipper has perhaps become an easy scapegoat.

While the £240k-per-week asset is, like many of his teammates, not at his free-flowing best, it is still hard to ponder where the club would be without him, with Fernandes' importance to the cause noted by his soaring market value.

How much Man United paid for Bruno Fernandes

Ahead of the looming January transfer window, Fernandes remains a key example of the possible benefits of signing a player midway through the campaign, with the playmaking "genius" - as hailed by Ten Hag - having made an immediate impact at the Theatre of Dreams after arriving in 2020.

The Maia native had been snapped up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a stunning stint with Sporting in his homeland, having scored 63 goals and contributed 50 assists in just 137 games in all competitions for the Lisbon giants.

In his final full season with the Primeira Liga outfit - 2018/19 - the 5 foot 10 sensation had remarkably racked up 50 goal involvements in only 53 appearances across all fronts, with such form evidently catching the eye of Solskjaer and co.

Having missed out on a deal for Erling Haaland, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, United helped to soften the blow by getting Fernandes in the door late in the window, with the one-time Udinese man joining for a reported initial fee of £47m.

That figure now appears a real bargain such has been his impact since then, with that deal proving more than value for money.

Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd record

While many have tried and failed to make a name for themselves at the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Fernandes is one of the few exceptions to the rule, having instantly made his presence felt under Solskjaer.

Winning the Man of the Match award on debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers set the tone for what was a blistering beginning in English football, despite the subsequent halt to proceedings due to the Covid-19 outbreak, as he ended 2019/20 with 12 goals and eight assists in only 22 games for his new side.

That stellar return was followed by a further 45 goal contributions in 2020/21, as well as 24 goals and assists the year after, with such talismanic displays even sparking comparisons to a certain Eric Cantona, as per Andy Cole.

In the case of Cantona, the iconic Frenchman was integral in helping Ferguson to begin his domestic dominance following the inception of the Premier League, with the former Leeds United man winning four league titles between 1992 and 1997, scoring 70 top-flight goals in that time.

While Fernandes' time at the club has thus far yielded a solitary League Cup triumph - which came last season - he did help to drag Solskjaer and co to successive third and second-place finishes in the top-flight, as well as the 2021 Europa League final.

After also chipping in with 29 goals and assists under new boss Ten Hag last term - as well as four goals and three assists in 2023/24 - the polarising ace now boasts a stellar record of 68 goals and 57 assists in 202 games for the club in total, having been the undisputed main man over an extensive period.

Bruno Fernandes' market value

At the time of Fernandes' move to Manchester almost four years ago, the ex-Sporting skipper was said to be worth around €60m (£52m), as per Transfermarkt, yet that figure has soared as a result of his displays to date in a United shirt.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Fernandes is also now the player with the highest market value at the club, with it now standing at an impressive €75m (£65m).

Man United - Highest market values Player Value Bruno Fernandes €75m Marcus Rashford €75m Rasmus Hojlund €65m Mason Mount €60m Antony €50m Lisandro Martinez €50m Figures via Transfermarkt

Such a mammoth figure is even ahead of summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, for instance, who is valued at just €65m (£56m), with the promising Dane still needing to find his feet after failing to score a league goal this season.

With the former Atalanta man, as well as the likes of Antony and Anthony Martial, all proving unreliable in front of goal of late - with Marcus Rashford the only forward to have scored a league goal this term - the onus is once again on Fernandes to bail his side out of trouble where possible.

As his recent strike against the Cottagers indicated, the experienced maestro has that knack for being able to pluck something out of nothing - perhaps in a manner akin to Cantona - while he remains at the top of his craft with regard to supplying the goods for others, ranking third in the division for 'big chances' created.

While his return of only three assists is rather modest, Fernandes now needs the likes of Hojlund to pounce on those clear-cut opportunities, in order to help truly kickstart United's season.

At present, however, the one-time Sampdoria man is yet again baring the responsibility for his side, with supporters likely to admit that their captain is worth far more than that £65m valuation.