Son Heung-min has thrown shade at the Saudi Pro League after he was asked about potentially leaving Tottenham Hotspur and following the likes of Crisitiano Ronaldo to the country.

What's the latest on Son Heung-min?

With his future currently up in the air, there's been a lot of talk surrounding what's next for Son, with many believing his time at Spurs could be drawing to a close soon.

After a fairly disappointing season, where the winger had just 14 goals and six assists in all competitions – a major drop-off compared to the year prior where he scored 24 times and created 10 assists – his future in the Premier League has been a topic of conversation, and it was recently reported that Al-Ittihad have made an offer of £50m for Son, with the 30-year-old the latest in a long line of stars being touted for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

With a reported salary offer of £25m a season, the South Korean would join forces with Karim Benzema if he were to join the side, with the Frenchman recently leaving Real Madrid for the club.

Following Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia late last year, numerous teams in the Pro League have begun splashing the cash on numerous high-profile names such as Benzema, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante, with Son expected to be the next man to make the switch.

The 30-year-old has spoken out, though, denying any intention of moving to the Saudi Pro League and even throwing a hint of shade at the division.

What did Son Heung-min say about the Saudi Pro League?

When questioned about a potential move to the country, Son shut it down immediately, claiming he wasn't finished in the Premier League and had things he still wanted to accomplish before he could leave.

Following South Korea's recent 1-1 draw against El Savador, telling the press: "I have many things to do in the Premier League and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important."

He went on to admit that he wasn't quite ready to leave Spurs and wanted to stay at the club this summer, saying: "I want to play more for Tottenham in the Premier League. I'll prepare well when I'm back to Spurs."

In what could be viewed as a dig at the Saudi Pro League's spending power, Son said: "Money doesn't matter to me now."

With several stars being paid absurd amounts of money to make the move, the comment reiterated the 30-year-old's desire to put his ambition over his desire for riches, something not often seen in football's current climate.