The transfer window is set to close in a week, and so far, Tottenham Hotspur have not done enough business.

Daniel Levy and Co spent £12.5m on Czech goalkeeper Antonín Kinský, and while that was a necessary purchase, the need for reinforcements elsewhere on the pitch is just as acute.

Ange Postecoglou's defence has been ravaged by injury, and now the attack isn't looking much better following last week's news that Dominic Solanke is set to be out for at least a month and a half.

On top of that, the iconic Son Heung-min, who has been one of the club's shining lights for years, is looking less and less effective by the week.

Fortunately, Postecoglou may soon be able to rest the South Korean superstar more often, as recent reports have touted an incredibly exciting winger with a move to N17 this month.

Tottenham target incredible winger

According to a recent report from Spain, Tottenham are now one of several teams keen on signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this month.

In fact, the report has revealed that the Lilywhites are now willing to pay the Spanish winger's €58m release clause, which comes to about £49m.

However, it's not that simple, as the story has also claimed that North London rivals Arsenal are also now willing to activate the 22-year-old's release clause, which could lead to quite the showdown before the window closes.

In all, it could be a complicated transfer to get over the line, but given Williams' ability and potential, it's one well worth fighting for, especially as he'd be the perfect replacement for Son.

Why Williams would be the perfect Son replacement

So, the first thing to say is that Son is unquestionably a Premier League great and one of the most dangerous attackers the league has seen over the last decade.

However, what is also true is that he's set to turn 33 years old by the end of the season, and as many fans will likely attest, while he can still strike a ball brilliantly, he is far less effective in games than he used to be, which is where Williams could come in.

The young international, whom respected analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed "one of the best wingers on the market," might not be having the most productive of seasons in terms of his pure output, but only last year he racked up a sensational tally of eight goals and 19 assists in 37 games.

Williams' recent form Season 23/24 24/25 Appearances 37 29 Minutes 2729' 2040' Goals 8 3 Assists 19 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.72 0.27 Minutes per Goal Involvement 101.07' 255' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, it's his buildup play, and what he is able to do before a goal is scored that could make him the perfect player to step into the fold as the South Korean's long-term heir.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, the Pamplona-born star sits in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for take-ons attempted, the top 4% for successful take-ons and the top 9% for carries into the penalty area per 90.

In contrast, the former Bayer Leverkusen man sits in the top 33% for carries into the penalty area but the bottom 38% for take-ons attempted and the bottom 36% for successful take-ons, also per 90.

Ultimately, while Williams is still developing, he already looks to be an incredibly dynamic winger, which is just what Postecoglou needs off the left and what Son no longer is.