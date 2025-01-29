It feels like everything that could have gone wrong for Tottenham Hotspur this season has gone wrong.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been utterly devastated by injuries this year, with practically the entire backline missing much of the campaign and several key attackers also having to spend some time on the sidelines.

However, while these injuries have undoubtedly played a large part in the team's dire form, it cannot be entirely put down to that, as some of the team's supposed leaders, such as Son Heung-min, have been undeniably poor.

Fortunately, recent reports have touted a Premier League winger for a move to N17 this month, a winger who could be just the player to replace Son.

Tottenham Hotspur target Premier League star

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham are one of several teams interested in signing Marcus Rashford this month.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that West Ham United, Juventus, Napoli and Galatasaray are keen to land the Englishman on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, there remain two potential issues: the first is that he'd prefer a move to Barcelona, and the second is his enormous £375k-per-week wage.

With that said, if Spurs can secure the 27-year-old's services on a short-term loan this month, it would surely add another dimension to their flagging attack, and he'd be an ideal replacement Son to boot.

Why Rashford would be an ideal replacement for Son

So, the first thing to say is that Son is undoubtedly a Spurs and Premier League great - he has scored 172 goals and provided 91 assists for them after all - but he's set to turn 33 this summer, and as most fans will likely attest, he's no longer the player he once was.

It is not a failing on his part, though, as research carried out by The Athletic shows wide players in the Premier League tend to hit their peak at age 26 and see their take-on numbers dramatically come down once they hit 31, so the South Korean superstar is simply a victim of time.

So, while he has been able to produce a reasonably impressive tally of ten goals and seven assists this season, it would be fair to say the club need to sign another dynamic left-winger to come in for him this season, which is where Rashford could come in.

Now, before the pitchforks come out, there is no denying that the last season and a half has been incredibly underwhelming for the Englishman, but he's still only 27, and while Ruben Amorim doesn't rate him, prior campaigns tell us there is still a player in there.

For example, in the 22/23 season, he was simply unplayable, racking up a sensational haul of 30 goals and providing nine assists in 56 appearances, totalling 4304 minutes.