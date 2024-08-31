Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to claim their second win of the season against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, ending their St. James' Park hoodoo.

Indeed, Spurs have lost both of their recent trips to Tyneside in the Premier League, battered 6-1 in the 2022/23 season before being trounced 4-0 last year. Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to leave Newcastle with three points, but it certainly won't be easy.

The Magpies aren't quite flying high after a disappointing transfer window, but they have retained the services of their key players, namely Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Tottenham are giddy from their recent drubbing of Everton, winning 4-0 last weekend, and while Dominic Solanke will not be risked before the first international break of the year, the Lilywhites are primed for a successful season and Postecoglou has a healthy mix of players to pick from.

Postecoglou could well make two changes from the side that trounced the Toffees...

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

Guglielmo Vicario has been unflappable since joining Tottenham from Empoli in a £17m deal one year ago. Aged just 27, the Italian shot-stopper is yet to miss a minute in the Premier League, and he will continue that streak tomorrow.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

Opening his season with a goalscoring performance against Leicester, Pedro Porro is one of the brightest attacking full-backs in England and offers so much to Postecoglou's free-flowing, enterprising style.

As per FBref, the Spaniard ranks among the top 10% of wide defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 12% for assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for progressive passes and the top 18% for tackles per 90. He's the real deal alright.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero produced a titanic performance against the Toffees one week ago, capping off his redoubtable display with a headed goal from a corner.

He's an absolute pitbull of a centre-half, and while Romero is somewhat overzealous on occasion, he's one of the division's finest and will be crucial in silencing Isak and Gordon.

4 CB - Micky van de Ven

And so too will Micky van de Ven. Honestly, what is there to say? The Dutchman has pace to rival that of Europe's fastest forwards, with an Olympic-standard athleticism that allows him to close down hopeful forwards on the break.

His wheels give Postecoglou's backline a dimension that most teams can scarcely even imagine.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie missed the final phase of the 2023/24 season due to injury, but he is fit and firing once more down Spurs' left flank, and could be up for a fierce battle against his opposite member, Tino Livramento.

The 21-year-old plays with all of the confidence of an experienced, world-class superstar. He's on his way to earning such a reputation, to be fair.

6 DM - Archie Gray

He's looked completely at home in the Premier League so far, albeit only featuring off the bench in Tottenham's first two fixtures. Still, Archie Gray is a first-class talent and his ball-playing ability will be vital in ensuring his team wins the central battle.

This might feel like a tall order for an 18-year-old, but he was signed for a reason and started 40 Championship fixtures with Leeds United last year, winning the Young Player of the Year award.

Yves Bissouma's goalscoring performance last week did much for the Malian's task in building himself back up at Tottenham, but Gray - who has been dubbed a "phenomenal player" by pundit Jermaine Beckford - deserves a shot, especially with a key midfielder set to return...

7 CM - Rodrigo Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a concussion against Leicester on Tottenham's opening day of the season, but he has been cleared to play and will bring his all-encompassing midfield skillset to the pitch, ready to put his recent issues behind him.

8 CM - James Maddison

James Maddison started life in London incredibly, winning August's Player of the Month award last season and proving the architect of Spurs' blistering run of early-season form.

Injury ruined that fast start, costing him a place in England's Euro 2024 squad, but he's now poised to rekindle his standing as one of the division's elite.

James Maddison: PL Stats So Far (2024/25) Stats vs Leicester (1-1 draw) vs Everton (4-0 win) Minutes played 79' 79' Goals 0 0 Assists 1 1 Touches 82 85 Shots taken 1 3 Accurate passes 52/60 (87%) 54/62 (87%) Key passes 3 2 Dribble attempts 2/2 0/1 Total duels won 4/7 5/11 Stats via Sofascore

We all know what he can do, now let's hope he can raise his level and turn his team into a powerhouse.

9 RW - Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski ebbed and flowed last season, only starting five of the final nine matches, and though he was benched at the King Power Stadium, the Swede's performance against Everton has left Postecoglou with much to chew on.

Bentancur should start in the middle of the park, but Kulusevski's transferrable skills will see him thrive in a more accustomed role on the right flank. He could make all the difference.

10 LW - Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson has started Tottenham's opening fixtures of the year, though Kulusevski's return to the flank could see him shift onto the left wing.

The Welshman is now one year into his Spurs career, and while he's yet to bring it all together, the 23-year-old is blessed with frightening pace and a dogged attitude that will be vital in overpowering Newcastle.

11 CF - Heung-min Son

Richarlison is ruled out with an injury, but Heung-min Son was hardly going to lose his place as the focal frontman anyway. The South Korean skipper bagged twice as Everton were wrecked by some slick and stylish football last time out.

It's frustrating that Solanke, club-record £65m summer signing, remains sidelined until after the international break, but Tottenham will stand a good chance of carrying their winning form into the North London Derby in two weeks, especially with Son at the spearhead.