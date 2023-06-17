Leeds United will know more than most just how financially damaging relegation from the Premier League can be, given how deeply it impacted them in 2004.

From Champions League semi-finalists to Championship strugglers, the Whites even dipped into League One for a period, truly emphasising their fall from grace. The 49ers, having recently taken the reins of this famous club, will be desperate to avoid such a repeat.

Therefore, they must walk a fine line between spending big to gain an instant return to the top flight, whilst also managing the risk this poses with regard to the repercussions of failure.

Despite the allure that some of these links might pose, it is worth noting whether they already possess someone within their squad willing and able to occupy such a role.

One such example could be up front, where rumours continue to circulate surrounding their interest in Viktor Gyokeres.

Despite being a big, powerful and pacy marksman, their academy is laden with lethal finishers vying for their opportunity.

Perhaps, instead of unloading the proposed €20m (£17m) for the Sweden international, the new boss could instead opt to hand Sonny Perkins the first-team chances that his youth performances have merited.

Who is Sonny Perkins?

Having missed out on promotion with Coventry City, the 25-year-old's future at the club has been thrown into doubt. His performances have certainly caught the eye, and as such the likelihood of him staying seems low.

However, that does not make this a move worth making, even if he has been one of the division's most impressive strikers in recent years.

A tally of 21 goals last term managed to improve upon the 17 from the year prior, and yet it somehow feels like a purchase that the Yorkshire outfit still does not need to make.

Especially given the form of their 19-year-old striker for the U21s side, as he notched 11 goals in the Premier League 2, even scoring his first senior goal in January. This came a year after his 16-goal haul for West Ham United's youth teams that spurred Leeds to tempt him to leave.

Such blistering form in his most recent campaign even led his youth coach, Michael Skubala, to claim:

"He's brilliant, but I think he's hit the ground running and I think you can see him growing. He's strong. He's a goal machine.

“We have to be patient because he's still got things to work on in the way we want to play but I think he's pleased at the minute and we're pleased with his progression."

Well-liked by his peers and undeniably a fine goalscorer at youth level, Perkins could save his club millions should they opt to put their faith in him over spending big this summer.