Leeds United find themselves in yet another desperate battle for survival, and thus cannot afford to give any opposition even a slight advantage at a time every marginal gain counts.

That therefore made Patrick Bamford’s miss against Leicester City in midweek even more damning, as the game finished 1-1 when it so easily could have been 2-1.

With the final minutes of this relegation six-pointer playing out, the Whites floated a late corner in that was glanced on at the near post. Falling kindly to the 29-year-old at the back stick, it seemed harder to miss. But miss he did.

The former Chelsea marksman boasts a strong reputation in West Yorkshire, yet with each passing season where his numbers dwindle and injury woes increase, that reverence diminishes.

If Javi Gracia is truly keen on retaining this infamous club’s status in the Premier League, just as Jesse Marsch did by the skin of his teeth last year, perhaps dropping the forward could be a necessary evil to allow some fresh and energetic legs to take his place.

Of those around the club, we think few are more deserving of this potential promotion than Sonny Perkins, who continues to shine at youth level.

Who is Sonny Perkins?

Having moved to Elland Road from West Ham United, the 19-year-old starlet has been proving with each passing week that he knows exactly where the back of the net is.

In fact, the teenage sensation has scored ten goals in just 17 Premier League 2 games this season, assisting a further three. This even culminated in his first senior goal in their FA Cup draw with Cardiff City.

This has been far from a fluke campaign either, as the former Hammers star would notch four in four U18s Premier League games last season, and a further 12 for the U23s too.

Such imperious form in front of goal even led his boss Michael Skubala to claim: “He's a goal machine, he loves scoring goals.”

To compare this kind of proficiency with their current English forward - who has just two league goals in his last 13 games - Bamford has proved something of a nightmare for Gracia in front of goal.

sonny-perkins-leeds-united-patrick-bamford-gracia-relegation

Perhaps employing an academy graduate, who will be keen to take his big chance with both hands, could either spark Bamford back into life or allow Perkins to truly make a name for himself on the biggest stage.

Either way, something has to change as this struggling side are staring down the barrel of the gun with a despicable run-in looming.