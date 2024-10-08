A £29 million striker and his reps are reportedly considering a possible move to West Ham, and it is believed that the London Stadium is one of his most likely destinations.

West Ham win first game since August in boost for Lopetegui

Over the weekend, manager Julen Lopetegui watched on from the sidelines as West Ham clinched their first Premier League win since August, and their first victory in all competitions since that month as well.

The Hammers put Ipswich to the sword with a 4-1 victory over Kieran McKenna's side at the London Stadium, with goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta sealing much-needed points for Lopetegui, who was under some pressure heading into the contest.

It was a convincing win for the east Londoners, who ended their barren run in style and showcased an excellent mentality, according to Lopetegui.

"I’m happy for the fans and the players too because they deserve this," said Lopetegui after West Ham's 4-1 win over Ipswich.

"It was a hard match, as all the matches in the Premier League are, but we did very well. We started very well, but suffered a very early equalising goal. I think after that we had a very good mentality, we kept strong and we deserved to score before we did get the second.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

"In the last chance of the half we did score, and we kept going in the second half. We kept looking for goals and in the end we achieved a good victory. Against this kind of team, the key thing is that we defend very well and we don’t allow them to play us in their style. I think that was important.

"We have the break, but we are going to start thinking about the next matches very quickly for sure."

In the background, technical director Tim Steidten and co are working to back their new manager. Reports claim West Ham are aiming to add a new striker to Lopetegui's ranks, despite the addition of Niclas Fullkrug in the summer.

Sorloth and his reps considering move to West Ham

According to reports out of Spain, Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth is a contender to join the club.

The "giant" Norwegian scored 26 goals in all competitions for Villarreal last season, prompting Atletico to strike a £29 million deal for the La Liga star in the summer. He's started life under Diego Simeone with one goal and two assists, but he's already being linked with an exit.

Indeed, it is believed Sorloth and his reps are considering a possible move to West Ham as early as January, despite only just arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Hammers are seen as one of the likeliest destinations for him this winter, with his spell at Atletico apparently not working out so far.