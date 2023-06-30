Leeds United's transfer policy for this summer window has already been well-documented, with interim sporting director Nick Hammond seeking to hone his focus on domestic markets.

Already the Whites have largely been linked with lower-Premier League or upper-Championship talents, in an effort to escape the latter at the first time of asking.

However, the 49ers must first choose the new manager who will hopefully spearhead this venture before they can truly delve into the market.

That is not to suggest that they will not still gather options, as one report from early June suggests that Sory Kaba is an anomaly within their list of targets.

Despite spending half of last term on loan at Cardiff City, the hulking striker has now returned to his parent club FC Midtjylland, fresh off some blistering form in the English second division.

Should the Yorkshire outfit make a move to bring him back to the league, it could mark the acquisition of a man already well-versed in finding the net at this level as well as the end of the line for Patrick Bamford.

Who is Sory Kaba?

The 29-year-old forward endured arguably his toughest year since moving to Elland Road, having struggled with injuries and then failing to recapture any semblance of form when it mattered.

Many would look to his high-profile misses as a huge factor in their relegation, given the forward failed to score a whopping 13 big chances across the league campaign.

This understandably fed into his 6.60 average Sofascore rating, given the nearest tally within the squad for such a miserable metric sat at just four.

Whilst the England dud was squandering sitters, the 27-year-old Bluebirds ace was finding the back of the net with some regularity. As such, he could well be the striker that finally sends Bamford packing.

Eight goals and one assist in 17 Championship appearances marked an admirable return, and across all competitions including his initial spell in Denmark, he would notch 18 goal contributions.

Blending this lethal nature with a 6 foot 3 frame too, he clearly boasts the physicality to compete within English football, with manager Sabri Lamouchi praising the in-form front man in March:

"This is the challenge for him, to be the best scorer for this team. He can do that. He's scored important goals, he's given us important points and is doing a job. I'm happy for him and happy for the team."

Leeds will be desperate to secure a consistent source of goals for the coming season regardless of who ends up in charge, and this £15k-per-week finisher offers a perfect option to provide just that.