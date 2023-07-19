Leeds United will need all hands on deck to ensure their latest absence from the Premier League is not as long as the last, but some shrewd summer additions could easily prevent that.

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

Having already welcomed Ethan Ampadu to Elland Road, and continuing to be linked with new goalkeepers to put the final nail in Illan Meslier's coffin, it seems that Daniel Farke has an understandable focus on shoring up his fragile defence.

However, that is not to suggest he will neglect offensive reinforcements, with one report outlining that. As per Spanish reports, the Whites are reportedly seeking to profit from Cardiff City's unearthing of Sory Kaba from FC Midtjylland.

Having spent half of last season on loan in Wales, his goalscoring efforts proved vital in earning the Bluebirds Championship survival.

Now, the Yorkshire outfit could seek to capitalise on that, but face competition from a host of other clubs from within their division. Despite that, they are noted as one of the frontrunners, alongside Watford and his temporary former employers.

The 27-year-old could prove vital in spearheading Farke's promotion push next season, as a tall, pacey and lethal front-man.

It would be hard not to draw immediate physical similarities with a former forward of Leeds', Jermaine Beckford, who too had a hand in their prior rise up the divisions.

How many goals did Beckford score for Leeds?

Having fallen into League One, marking some of the darkest days in the club's recent memory, a youngster signed innocuously from Wealdstone emerged from nowhere to make himself a hero.

Although game time was sparse at first, he was handed a chance following their relegation, to which he rewarded his employers. 20 goals in just their second year in League One marked a solid return, but he would improve that to 27 the year following as they narrowly missed out on a Championship return.

He was not to be denied on the third time of consistently outstanding campaigns, posting 25 league goals with a further seven assists to finally fire them back to within one division of the top flight before leaving a hero.

Achieving such success was aided by his laser precision in front of goal, as well as a 6 foot 2 frame that made his turn of pace so extraordinary. As something of a physical marvel, he provided the key firepower needed to earn promotion.

Who is Sory Kaba?

In Kaba, who similarly has that speed to partner his height (6 foot 3), he could prove to be that same hero needed in their latest hour of need.

After all, the £15k-per-week finisher has already shown himself capable of handling pressure, albeit at the opposite end of the table that Farke will be hoping to challenge.

His manager Sabri Lamouchi even claimed: "This is the challenge for him, to be the best scorer for this team. He can do that. He's scored important goals, he's given us important points and is doing a job. I'm happy for him and happy for the team."

With eight goals in just 17 league appearances, there is precedent to believe that surrounding him with increased quality could see these figures could skyrocket to the level capable of earning that all-important Premier League return.