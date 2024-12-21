Speculation is mounting over Sean Dyche's Everton future after The Friedkin Group acquired ownership of Everton earlier this week, and there has now been a major update.

Everton takeover completed

The Friedkin Group finally completed their takeover of Everton on Thursday, which was met with "relief and excitement" amongst fans, having endured some difficult times under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri over the past few years.

With the new stadium having now been officially handed over to the Toffees, there are plenty of reasons for the blue side of Merseyside to be optimistic about the future. More exciting news has also emerged this weekend, with the report that Dan Ashworth could be brought in as a sporting director by the new ownership group, following his shock exit from Manchester United.

For the first time in a while, all the news coming out of Goodison Park seems to be positive, but one lingering question remains - do the new owners see Dyche as someone who can play a long-term role in the future of the club?

iNews' Mark Douglas has now dropped a major update on the 53-year-old's future on Merseyside, and it is not good news for the former Burnley man, with a source close to the Friedkins revealing there is "no way" he remains at the club beyond the end of his contract.

The Englishman's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and there is seemingly no way he can convince his new employers that he deserves to sign fresh terms. Dyche doesn't align with the "ethos" of the Friedkins, who are said to believe the German school of managers are "world-class".

With the Toffees' short-term concern of staying in the Premier League still a pressing matter, it remains to be seen how long their current manager remains in the dugout.

Related Everton now want new Calvert-Lewin replacement who is wowing their scouts It comes with the Englishman set to leave at the end of the season.

A new dawn for the Toffees

With a change of ownership and a new stadium to move into next season, a new dawn is very much underway on Merseyside, so it makes sense that the Friedkins are keen to put their own stamp on the club by hiring their own manager.

That said, relegation to the Championship prior to moving to Bramley-Moore Dock would be a disaster, so it makes sense to keep Dyche until the end of the season, given that he has a history of being able to keep teams in the Premier League.

However, if the Toffees are going to kick on next season and aim to compete for Europe in the future, they may need to change their style of play to a more forward-thinking philosophy, the opposite of Dyche's cautious and often simply boring style of play.

As such, it is the right decision not to renew the manager's contract, and it will be exciting to see who the Friedkins' first appointment will be.