An inside source is quoted telling one outlet that West Ham are now in the race for a big name striker, who they think could be a "statement signing".

West Ham failed to sign new forward in January

The Hammers ultimately failed to bring in a new forward over the winter, despite rumours that West Ham attempted half a dozen deals for attackers in January.

Indeed, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed earlier this year that West Ham tried to bring in a plethora of players that month, including Ismaila Sarr, Stephen Bergwijn, Marcos Leonardo, Ibrahim Osman, Jota, Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja.

Eventually, none of these proposed moves came to fruition, with West Ham also letting both Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma out through the exit door - the former on a permanent basis to Real Betis and the latter on loan to Lyon after plenty of drama.

West Ham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Jarrod Bowen 14 Mohammed Kudus 6 Tomas Soucek 6 James Ward-Prowse 5 Lucas Paqueta 3

The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus have stood out as David Moyes' star players this season, but an injury to either one of the pair could spell disaster for the east Londoners.

Michail Antonio's injury history, and growing age, also makes him a questionable option for the future - while uncertainty surrounds the future of striker Danny Ings despite a recent return to first-team football under Moyes.

West Ham have been tipped to sign a new striker this summer as a result, and they're now believed to be surprise contenders to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The England international, who's scored four goals in his last 10 appearances for the Bees since returning from his ban for alleged off-field gambling, is attracting interest from east London.

Source says West Ham want Toney as "statement signing"

Speaking to The Sun this week, an inside source is quoted as saying West Ham want Toney and think he could be a "statement signing".

“If Brentford drop out of the Premier League, which is now looking a real possibility, there will be a race to land Ivan Toney," said the source.

"That’s why some clubs are already taking steps to try and get in pole position to land the player. It’s well-known that Chelsea and Spurs both need a number nine and Toney would fit the bill for both clubs. But West Ham are now interested too.

“The club think Toney could be a real statement signing and help take the team to the next level. West Ham are crying out for a centre-forward who can help turn them from a good side into one that can genuinely challenge for the Champions League.

"Arsenal are now less interested. Mikel Arteta has a system and a way of playing and he doesn’t think a conventional number nine like Ivan Toney is what they need.”