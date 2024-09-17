Journalist Pete O'Rourke has provided a big update on the future of Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, with club sources explaining the situation as seen by PIF higher ups.

Howe under pressure despite Newcastle results

On the face of it, the Magpies have enjoyed an impressive start to the new Premier League season, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 and sitting third in the table. Only Manchester City and Arsenal are ahead of them currently, as they look to get back into the Champions League after a year away.

That being said, the nature of Newcastle's performances haven't been wholly convincing, with their displays against the likes of Tottenham and Wolves in recent weeks arguably leaving plenty to be desired.

For that reason, there continues to be an element of pressure on Howe, with it becoming fairly public that the relationship between the Englishman and new sporting director Paul Mitchell is not the best. The Magpies chief has been vocal about the lack of transfer activity in the summer, and it appears as though all is not too well between two of the most high-profile figures at St James' Park.

On the plus side for Howe, he appears to be popular with the majority of Newcastle supporters still, having excelled overall since taking charge, not least guiding them into the Champions League in 2022/23, at a time when few expected them to be in the top four.

Now, Football Insider's O'Rourke has claimed that Howe has the backing of senior club chiefs at Newcastle currently, with his job not believed to be under threat. Sources at St James' have stated in five key words that that the 46-year-old has "huge credit in the bank" with the higher ups, meaning it would take a significant drop in form or a major fallout with the hierarchy to change the current situation.

Sacking Howe at this point would come as a major shock at Newcastle, considering the position they are in in the Premier League, even if they arguably have more points than the performances suggest. Last season was clearly disappointing, which did hit the former Bournemouth manager's reputation a little, but it shouldn't be forgotten how injury-plagued his Magpies squad was, and there was only so much he could do without key men being available throughout the campaign.

The hope is that the situation surrounding Howe and Mitchell's relationship eases as time passes, allowing them to work effectively alongside one another, bringing further success to Newcastle together as the years pass.

Howe has looked like a front-runner for the England job since Gareth Southgate's exit, but with Lee Carsley impressing in the role in an interim capacity, it is easy to envisage him getting the job permanently. That would be good news for the Magpies, who need to view their current boss as the right man in charge moving forward.