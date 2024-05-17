Sources close to a £30 million player claim he's already now close to joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Edu planning to reinforce Arsenal backline this summer

Sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta, who work in tandem on the club's transfer plans each window, are apparently planning to reinforce the Gunners backline this summer.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to leave Arsenal this summer, according to widespread reports, so it is believed that the north Londoners will look to bring in a new backup to current number one David Raya (Fabrizio Romano) - who will make his loan from Brentford permanent.

Ramsdale has an agreement he can depart when the transfer window reopens, as per Football Insider, with former Arsenal shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny targeted by club chiefs as a possible option to succeed the Englishman.

It looks near-certain that there will be a shake-up between the sticks, as reliable Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings also backs that Arsenal are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Elsewhere in the team, it is believed that Arsenal are eyeing up central defensive reinforcements. Both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes remain ever-presents and crucial mainstays at the heart of Arteta's backline, but the Spaniard could benefit from a capable alternative if either of the duo become unavailable.

Saliba's injury at the end of last season is seen by many as a key reason why Arsenal eventually lost out on the Premier League title to treble-winning Man City, with Arsenal targeting Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato as one name to provide more alternative options.

Arteta is unlikely to slot Ben White back into his natural central defensive role right now, mainly because Arsenal have precious few natural right-backs at his disposal, and the former Brighton star has performed exceptionally further wide since the emergence of Saliba in 2022/2023.

However, White has also admitted to his own limitations.

"I know I'm not going to stop everyone and I know I'm not the best one-v-one defender," said White on his Arsenal right-back role this season.

Ben White's best league games for Arsenal this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea 9.43 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 8.48 Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal 8.13 Arsenal 2-1 Brentford 7.77 Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace 7.56

"But I know I can do things to help the team in game situations against their winger. Every game, normally the winger is the best player so it's always a challenge and I have to do my homework and try and stop him. There's all sorts [happening at set-pieces], standing on your feet, elbows. It's OK. I just have to stand in the way and see what happens."

Arsenal are targeting natural full-back options who could serve as alternatives to White, and a versatile ace who could slot in perfectly is £30 million Fenerbache ace Ferdi Kadioglu.

Ferdi Kadioglou now "close" to joining Arsenal

The 24-year-old Turkey international, who's been one of Fenerbache's star players this season, is capable of playing at both right-back and left-back - as well as further up field on the wings.

This could be pretty enticing from Arteta's perspective, as his signing would plug many holes in the Arsenal squad. Now, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has emphatically claimed that "sources close" to Kadioglu say he's "close" to joining Arsenal.

While formal talks with Fenerbache are yet to begin, this comes as potentially good news for supporters, with there still being a whole month to go until the transfer window officially opens.