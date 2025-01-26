A European club have made an approach for a "brilliant" Southampton player, according to a fresh update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Latest Southampton news

The Saints were beaten 3-1 at home to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts producing a spirited showing, but ultimately once again leaking too many goals to get a positive result.

Southampton's defeat means they are now 10 points adrift of safety in the Premier League, sitting rooted to the bottom of the table and staring a swift return to the Championship in the face.

If Ivan Juric's side are to have any chance of beating the drop, some transfer business is needed between now and the end of the current window, and Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner has been linked with a move to St Mary's before deadline day ends. He has two goals and assists apiece in the Championship this season.

There is a risk that Southampton could lose players this month, though, and in the summer for that matter, and Tyler Dibling is one of the most prized assets at the club. He is reportedly wanted by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, as they look to snap up a huge young talent.

Galatasaray want "brilliant" Southampton player

Writing on X on Sunday, Romano said that Galatasaray have made an approach to Southampton for the services of Kyle Walker-Peters, as Saints weigh up his future:

Losing Walker-Peters would be a bitter blow for Southampton, but in truth, it is something that they may have to prepare for, assuming they are relegated from the Premier League this season.

That said, the Saints must do all they can to retain the right-back services until at least the end of the current campaign, having been lauded as "brilliant" by former manager Russell Martin.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 21 Starts 21 Minutes played 1873 Goals 0 Assists 2 Clearances per game 2.4 Tackles per game 1.4 Key passes per game 0.9

To lose Walker-Peters midway through the campaign would only be another setback in Southampton's quest to avoid the drop, so the club should only consider a sale if a huge bid comes their way.

If that happens, Saint may have to look at the bigger picture, seeing the funds received for the defender as beneficial in the summer, allowing Juric to rebuild his squad.

For now, though, Walker-Peters hopefully won't be off to Galatasaray, or any other club for that matter, continuing to stand out as a hugely important player between now and May.