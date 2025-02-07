In a decisive move, Southampton are now already reportedly considering sending one particular January signing out on loan this month despite only just securing his signature on deadline day.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints needed a strong winter window, but were forced to settle for a mixed month in the transfer market with Alex Gronbaek the significant standout arrival out of the four who arrived. The midfielder has already got his Premier League start and victory under his belt too, having played his part in Southampton's 2-1 defeat of relegation rivals Ipswich Town recently.

Whilst Gronbaek was one that the Saints managed to get over the line, Ivan Juric didn't end the transfer window completely satisfied.

The Southampton boss told reporters when asked whether he was disappointed: "A little. There are some positions where we are missing players and that could be an issue in the future. But I understand the situation and it is difficult when you are bottom of the table to convince players. The club tried to bring me what I want - but we didn't succeed."

Now, after at least welcoming the young Victor Udoh, the Saints could be about to show the 20-year-old the door. According to Yeni Asir, as relayed by Sport Witness, Southampton are now considering sending Udoh out on loan to Goztepe SK, who are also owned by Sport Republic.

The Saints and the Turkish club have already done business in the past thanks to their ownership link and could now do business once again regarding Udoh. The young forward arrived on deadline day from Royal Antwerp, before being put straight into the U21s rather than the first-team.

That academy stay may be short-lived, however, with Goztepe potentially swooping in before Turkey's deadline on February 13.

"Promising" Udoh is one for the future

Whilst there's no doubt that Southampton could do with the added firepower, Udoh's inexperience in senior football was always likely to stand in the way of the Nigerian making an instant impact. Instead, a loan move in pursuit of adding that experience to his game should prove to be an intelligent move from those at St Mary's.

Dubbed "promising" by All Nigeria Soccer as he completed his move, Udoh impressed at youth level for Royal Antwerp enough to earn a place from the bench in 12 of their Jupiler Pro League games in the current campaign.

If he is to secure an instant loan spell away from St Mary's in the coming days, then Udoh will be one to watch from afar. Even as Southampton continue to scrap away in an attempt to restore some pride to their season, they may yet have discovered a gem.

In an ideal world, whilst Juric came away disappointed from the January transfer window, the Saints have given him an eventual solution to lead the line for his side - be it in the Premier League or the Championship.