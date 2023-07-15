An update has emerged on Southampton and their plans to bolster the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign...

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to iNews, the Saints are one of a number of clubs keen on a deal to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Russell Martin's side have registered an interest in the Ivory Coast international, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland.

It states that Everton and Leeds, along with other unnamed Premier League teams, are also looking into the possibility of landing him on a season-long loan before September's deadline.

How good is Amad Diallo?

The 21-year-old wizard is a proven Championship performer who has the quality to arrive at St. Mary's with the expectation of him making an immediate impact for the club on the pitch.

Diallo could be Martin's own version of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez - a player the United youngster has been compared to by teammates Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire due to his skilful nature on the ball.

The 32-year-old magician has been a terrific player over the years for the Cityzens. He has racked up 78 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's team, which works out as a strike every 3.03 matches on average.

Like Mahrez, the Red Devils prospect is a left-footed right winger who is capable of cutting inside onto his favoured foot to offer a significant goal threat at the top end of the pitch.

During his time on loan with Sunderland last term, the former Atalanta prodigy plundered 14 goals in 39 matches - an average of one every 2.79 outings, which suggests that he has the scope to score at a similar rate to the Algeria international from the flank.

No Southampton ace managed to hit double figures for top-flight goals throughout the 2022/23 campaign and no winger was able to find the back of the net on more than two occasions. This highlights the stark lack of attacking quality within Martin's roster as it stands and why this signing could be a terrific piece of business.

The £29k-per-week forward, who was described as a "wizard" by journalist James Copley, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98 in the Championship, which is a score that would have placed him third within the Saints squad, albeit at Premier League level.

Diallo also showcased his creativity with an average of 1.1 key passes per game for Sunderland. Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse (1.9) was the only Southampton player with more than one chance created per match.

Martin could, therefore, improve his wide options by securing a deal to sign the United youngster as his form for the Black Cats indicates that the quality is there for him to be an outstanding Championship performer.

The Scottish head coach could unearth his own version of Mahrez by setting his team up in a way that would allow Diallo to thrive off the right flank, which would open up the space for him to be able to cut in on his left foot to cause havoc in the final third week-in-week-out.

However, it remains to be seen if the Saints can beat off Premier League competition to land the "electric" - as dubbed by The Athletic's Peter Rutzler - dynamo this summer.