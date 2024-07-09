Southampton are believed to be in talks to complete the signing of a player who Jurgen Klopp admires greatly, according to an exciting new transfer rumour.

Southampton transfer news

Saints are continuing to track potential new signings ahead of their return to the Premier League next month, with Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele emerging as a possible target for Russell Martin.

The 33-year-old could be tempted to move to St Mary's in order to be a regular starter, and his ball-playing style from the back is thought to appeal to Martin, as he looks to bring in an upgrade on Alex McCarthy, who is considered more of a squad player.

Sao Paulo left-back Welington is also a rumoured option for Southampton, who are even said to be in pole postiion to snap him up during the summer transfer window. A £6m move to the south coast could come to fruition soon, although there is competition for his signature.

In terms of attacking reinforcements, Manchester City youngster Liam Delap is being looked at as a great addition for Saints, as he looks to seal a permanent move away from the Etihad, kicking on in his career rather than constantly being loaned out.

Southampton in talks with player Klopp admires

According to reports in Turkey [via Give Me Sport], Southampton are in talks to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Besiktas this summer, bringing him back to the club in the process. The 30-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements at the Turkish club and Saints are hoping to strike a bargain deal for his services.

This could be another nostalgic signing for Southampton this summer, with the newly-promoted Premier League outfit already sealing a reunion with former hero Adam Lallana, which has gone down well with many.

Bringing back Oxlade-Chamberlain wouldn't simply be for those reasons, however, and Martin will still feel that he has plenty to offer, even though his very best days are now behind him.

The midfielder arguably hasn't been the same player since suffering a serious knee injury at Liverpool in 2018, but that's not to say he doesn't still possess real quality. Klopp is well aware of that, saying of him after he left Anfield last year: “I remember early and we had our first finishing sessions and I looked and thought, ‘He didn’t score that many goals in the past, if I could shoot like you I would start in the morning at seven and finish shooting at nine or 10 o’clock because it’s incredible!’.

"So, then he started scoring these wonderful goals against [Manchester] City and in other important games. It was always a real joy to work with him."

Oxlade-Chamberlain could provide real thrust and experience in attacking midfield areas, having won 35 caps for England, and the fact that Arsene Wenger once compared him to Wayne Rooney further outlines the ability he possesses if Saints can just keep him fit.