Southampton are believed to be in talks to complete the signing of a player they are "in love with", although his current club are refusing to budge easily.

Southampton transfer news

The player who is at the top of Saints' summer wishlist currently is Fabio Carvalho, with Russell Martin hoping to bring him to St Mary's before the new Premier League season gets underway. A new bid of approximately £20m has been tabled for the 21-year-old's services, but it looks increasingly as though Liverpool want to keep hold of the attacking midfielder for the time being.

Youssoufa Moukoko is another rumoured target for Southampton between now and the end of the summer transfer window, with the teenager an exciting prospect at Borussia Dortmund. He has already scored 18 times for the Bundesliga giants, making 99 appearances, which is hugely impressive considering he is yet to turn 20 years of age.

At the other end of the pitch, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is seen as an eye-catching option to bring in, as the England international looks to seal a move away from the Gunners this summer. David Raya is the undisputed first-choice between the sticks at the Emirates now, so moving elsewhere to be a regular makes complete sense, and Saints signing him would be a real coup.

Meanwhile, Southampton continue to show interest in signing Celtic star Matt O'Riley, who is wanted by a host of clubs in the current window. Brighton are one of those in the mix, but neither side are making huge progress in their efforts to snap up the Dane currently.

Southampton in talks over move for 19-year-old

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X, Southampton are in talks with KAA Gent winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo over a move to St Mary's, with a clear obejctive to lower the average age of the squad this summer.

Fernandez-Pardo isn't exactly a household name, considering he is a young player not plying his trade in one of Europe's biggest leagues, but that's not to say that he couldn't be an excellent addition to Martin's squad this summer.

The fact that Southampton seemingly adore him as a player is a good place to start, and it is easy to see why, considering he has already registered 11 goal contributions (nine goals and two assists) in 24 appearances for Gent, holding his own at senior level.

Fernandez-Pardo has also been capped for Belgium at three different youth age groups, including the Under-19s, for whom he has netted three times for in 10 caps.

While predominantly a left winger, Transfermarkt also point out that the teenage attacker can operate as a second striker, so Martin could see him as a strong squad option, covering two key positions and representing a long-term investment.