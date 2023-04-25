It’s been a season to forget for Southampton so far, having registered just six wins all season, the Saints are bottom of the table and in the thick of a relegation scrap in the Premier League.

Last time out for the south-coast side was one that told the narrative of their campaign, going 3-1 up against Arsenal at the Emirates to come away with just a point after conceding two goals in the dying embers against the league leaders.

The Saints have seen three managers take charge of the squad this season which attributes to the disruption of their development, however, all is not doom and gloom with some immense talent shining through in gruelling times.

While defensive sluggishness has been a recurring theme for Saints this season - conceding the fifth-highest number of goals in the league (56) - Southampton have a propitious talent in their defensive arsenal.

How much is Armel Bella-Kotchap worth?

Armel Bella-Kotchap has been a revelation signing since Ralph Hasenhuttl secured his signature last summer.

The 21-year-old centre-back traded the Bundesliga for the Premier League for a reported fee of €10m (£8.8m), signing from VfL Bochum on the back of securing 22 Bundesliga appearances for the club.

The centre-back’s worth has now doubled, with his value rising to the €20m (£18.1m) mark - as per FootballTransfers - which is an impressive increase of 105% already, and it’s clear to see why the club have struck gold with his signature when analysing his individual performances for Saints this season.

Once described by former boss Hasenhuttl as a "one-on-one monster" in an interview with BILD, Bella-Kotchap ranks at 14th in the league for most challenges won, coming out on top in 50.5% of his attempted duels this campaign.

In a struggling side, the 21-year-old has been a shining light at the back for Southampton.

At 6 foot 2, the promising star has been a commanding figure in defence, winning 78% of his aerial duels - as per one-versus-one statistics.

The German international shows his versatility at the back both in the air and on the ground, averaging 6.3 pass interceptions per 90 minutes. Such numbers are regarded all the more impressive considering the defensive pressures Southampton have endured this season.

Also lauded by experienced analyst and scout @EBL2017 as having "the perfect temperament to match his physicality", the £43k-per-week centre-back has showcased his talent mentally also, receiving just four yellow cards in a frustrating season for his team; a mature head on a talent as young as 21-years-old.

Southampton have always been a side to produce fine prospects and develop them to the next level, take Liverpool centre-back and Champions League winner Virgil van-Dijk, for example.

With Bella-Kotchap, the Saints look to have secured a promising player who is rising in value. As the season comes to a close, speculation will begin over his future should Ruben Selles’ side fail to remain in the Premier League.