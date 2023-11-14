Southampton are reportedly eyeing a move for a highly-rated young player, but several Premier League clubs are also in the mix to snap him up.

Southampton's promotion charge

The Saints were relegated from the top flight last season, following a lengthy spell away from the Championship, and the hope was that they would bounce straight back up at the first attempt. So far in 2023/24, things have largely gone well for Russell Martin and his side, and while they aren't sitting in the automatic promotion positions, they are still nicely poised, currently lying fourth in the table.

Last Saturday's 2-1 win at home to fellow Premier League hopefuls West Brom was another step in the right direction, and Southampton just need to remain consistent and hope that the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town slip up ahead of them. It could be that Martin looks to make signings in the January transfer window, in order to improve further his team's chances of going up this season, and Southampton have been linked with a move for Baggies youngster Tom Fellows in recent days.

While immediate key signings are potentially required for the south coast club in January, it looks as though they are also targeting a big young talent with one eye on the future.

Southampton eyeing move for Adam Murphy

According to a new transfer update from TEAMtalk, relayed by Football League World, Southampton have seemingly scouted St Patrick's Athletic youngster Adam Murphy, but they are far from alone in expressing an interest ahead of a January move, with a small development fee of around £200,000 needed.

Manchester City and Crystal Palace were also named in the report, alongside Derby County, whereas Championship rivals Bristol City looked into a deal over the summer.

Murphy isn't exactly a household name, meaning Southampton fans may not be too enamoured by the news, but the fact that so many big clubs want him speaks volumes about his potential as a footballer.

There are plenty of exciting young Irish players being produced at the moment, and Murphy's stats highlight that he has won 10 caps for the Republic of Ireland's Under-15s in the past. The 18-year-old is out of contract at St Patrick's at the end of this month, and as the report alludes to, a fee of just £200,000 would be needed in order to strike a pre-contract deal in January, making him a cheap addition if he ends up going on to become a first-team player.

There is clearly strong competition for his signature, not least from Champions League holders Manchester City, so signing him could be a real coup if the Saints manage to get a deal over the line.