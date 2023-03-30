Southampton have been handed a huge boost after transfer target Bojan Miovski admitted that it’s his goal to move to the Premier League.

What's the latest on Miovski to Southampton?

The Aberdeen striker’s contract at the Pittodrie Stadium isn’t set to expire until 2026, but being Barry Robson’s top-performing offensive player, has caught the eye of Ruben Selles at the St. Mary’s Stadium. The Scottish Sun previously credited the south coast outfit with an interest in the 23-year-old whilst also revealing that the Saints hierarchy have already sent scouts to watch him in action as they weigh up whether to make an approach at the end of the season.

The North Macedonia international has recently been operating for his country for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta, followed by a friendly vs the Faroe Islands where he was on hand to score the winner, and during the time he had off the field, made an ambitious claim that Saints supporters will be excited to hear.

Speaking to Macedonian publication Popup (as quoted by HampshireLive), Miovski lifted the lid on what he hopes to achieve in the future and name-checked the top-flight as his dream destination. He said:

"My goal is to continue in a club from the best five (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France) leagues in Europe, and if I could choose one, it would definitely be the English Premier League. Every player's goal is to reach the highest level in football, and the English Premier League attracts me due to the fact that it is the most attractive and watched league in the world."

Would Miovski be a good signing for Southampton?

According to Aberdeen’s former manager Jim Goodwin, Miovski is “athletic”, has a “decent turn of pace” and “ticks all the boxes” in terms of the profile of striker you’d want, so he would definitely be the perfect fit for a Southampton side lacking in the final third.

The £4.5-p/w talisman is extremely prolific having scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 34 appearances north of the border, where he’s currently averaging 2.33 shots per game. The Dons attacker is also the ideal target man standing at 6 foot 2, which is just what the Saints are missing when it comes to getting on the end of long balls and set pieces.

Finally, Miovski is a versatile operator having played in four different positions outside of his natural centre-forward role, including on both wings, making this a match made in heaven for both parties.