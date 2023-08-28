Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin is looking to add a prolific goalscorer to his team before the transfer window closes.

Southampton has made a positive start to the season, sitting fourth in the Championship with 10 points from four games.

Southampton has had bids turned down for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood and any potential swap deal involving Joseph Paintsil and Paul Onuachu is off the table.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has got his eye on a prolific goalscorer and is pushing to add some extra firepower to his side before the window closes, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Southampton?

Saints have made a positive start to their re-introduction to the Sky Bet Championship and sit fourth in the table with ten points from their four opening fixtures, as per Sky Sports.

As per BBC Sport, Southampton maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at St Mary's Stadium, courtesy of goals from Sam Edozie and Adam Armstrong. Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Martin praised his side for finding a way to claim maximum points in a difficult fixture, stating:

"We started the second half not very well but I enjoyed the last half-hour. We are winning while learning and winning while building. If you'd have said 10 points from 12 with all the nonsense going on and all the noise then I'm really pleased with that."

Movement in the transfer market is afoot with regards to incomings and outgoings on the South Coast. Brazilian defender Lyanco had been linked with a loan move to Celtic; however, he has now landed in Doha and is expected to join Qatari side Al Gharafa, according to their official club account on X.

Southampton have also seen two separate bids turned down for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood, which were both reported to be worth in excess of £10 million, according to BBC Sport.

Swansea City manager Michael Duff has confirmed that he doesn't expect Wood to leave the Swansea.com Stadium before the transfer deadline in the aftermath of the Jacks' 2-1 victory over Preston North End last weekend, saying:

"He's our player and he has two years left on his contract. The total value of the second bid, I don't think was any different from the first one. The sell-ons and things just got juggled around. I want a Ferrari for Christmas… He has signed his contract, he's our player and I thought he was good today."

In other news, any notion of a swap deal involving Genk ace Joseph Paintsil and Southampton forward Paul Onuachu moving in the opposite direction from each other is now dead in the water, according to The Athletic.

Who else could Southampton sign this window?

Southampton completed signings

Player Fee Previous/parent club Ryan Fraser Loan Newcastle United Mason Holgate Loan Everton Joe Lumley Free transfer Queens Park Rangers Ryan Manning Free transfer Swansea City Flynn Downes Loan West Ham United Shea Charles £15 million Manchester City All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

According to Football Scotland, Southampton are said to be preparing an approach to try and acquire Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who Saints' boss Martin also previously had eyes on when he was in charge of Swansea City.

The report states that Aberdeen will seek to recoup in excess of £4 million for the North Macedonia international, who has notched 21 goals and four assists in 46 appearances for the Dons across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Dubbed a "top player" by former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, Miovski has been in excellent form so far in 2023/24, averaging around 1.7 shots on goal per match in the Scottish Premiership alongside winning 2.7 aerial duels per fixture, as per WhoScored.

In their hunt for promotion, adding a prolific striker like Miovski will only help Southampton's case as they aim to build on a promising start to the campaign.