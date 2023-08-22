Southampton are keen on raiding the Premier League for an exciting young striker this window as Russell Martin looks to strengthen his frontline, according to reports.

Is Cameron Archer moving to Southampton?

According to The Daily Mail, Southampton are keen on Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer this window as they look to add some attacking reinforcements in the latter stages of market activity.

The report states that Swansea City forward Joel Piroe is also on the radar at St Mary's Stadium; however, they face competition from Championship rivals Leeds United for both strikers.

Premier League newcomers Sheffield United are also keen on the £20k-a-week ace and saw a bid in the region of £10 million rejected for Archer earlier this month, with parent club Aston Villa said to want around £20 million before parting ways with the 21-year-old, as per Football Insider.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is believed to be open to letting Archer depart Villa Park this summer and has given the 'green light' to the Walsall-born star to leave before the end of the window.

Southampton look like they will need to enter the market to secure another striker as star man Che Adams is closing in on a move to Everton after a fee of £15 million was agreed between both parties for the Scotland international, according to FootballTransfers.

TEAMtalk understand that Saints have also inquired about the availability of Heart of Midlothian striker Lawrence Shankland as their search for a new forward gathers pace.

Nevertheless, the former Dundee United man has also attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League due to his blistering form in front of the target.

Would Cameron Archer be a good signing for Southampton?

Archer is someone who certainly possesses all the attributes to be a regular goalscorer at a decent level and definitely has room for development that can be accelerated by gaining regular game time.

Last term, the 21-year-old spent time out on loan at Middlesbrough and made a lasting impression at the Riverside Stadium, notching 11 goals and six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

According to FBRef, Archer, hailed as "outstanding" by Clinton Morrison, has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's next eight leagues below the top five divisions on the continent in the art of successful take-ons, recording around 1.38 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days at the time of writing, putting him in the 89th percentile for this metric.

Realistically, additional depth in the final third at Southampton may be needed, especially in light of Bayer Leverkusen's pursuit of Nathan Tella.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg issued an update on X surrounding the admiration Bayer Leverkusen have for Tella, stating:

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen is pushing for Nathan Tella! Understand there‘s a verbal agreement with the 24 y/o winger from Southampton. But: No agreement between the clubs yet. Price expectation from Leverkusen around €16-18m guaranteed + add-ons at this stage. Southampton should demand between €25-30m. Negotiations ongoing."

Aberdeen forward Duk is being monitored by Southampton and Leeds United alongside two other sides and has been previously scouted by Saints, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.