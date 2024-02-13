Southampton just don't know when they're beaten at the moment, stretching their unbeaten run in the Championship to 22 games - and 25 overall in all competitions - with an action-packed 5-3 win over Huddersfield Town last time out.

Russell Martin's promotion-chasing Saints did need to be bailed out by a late blitz of goals at St. Mary's, but the 38-year-old boss wouldn't have cared one bit as another crucial three points was picked up come the end of an enthralling 90 minutes.

Still, regardless of all the heroics to pull off such an unbelievable victory, a few players here and there will be sacrificed for the trip to Bristol City tonight.

Flynn Downes will miss out due to an injury sustained in the Terriers win, whilst Che Adams could also drop out for similar reasons with Sekou Mara waiting in the wings with anticipation to start up top.

Sekou Mara's performance vs Huddersfield in numbers

Despite only being on the pitch for a meagre 11 minutes, Mara has certainly left a lasting impression on Martin to give him a start tonight at Ashton Gate over a potentially ropey Adams.

With Adams coming off with a slight knock as was revealed by Martin after the barnstorming contest had died down, it's a logical swap bringing in Mara for the Scotsman after the Frenchman's game-altering cameo.

Mara would help himself to a goal and an assist in quickfire time, hammering home an opportunity put on a plate for him by fellow substitute David Brooks before turning provider himself by remaining calm on the ball to tee up Samuel Edozie to net the all-important fifth goal.

As such, this blistering performance from off the bench demands that Mara is given a chance to shine from the get-go tonight regardless of whether or not Adams is fit enough to begin the game.

Joe Rothwell will also start the contest versus the Robins due to his equally impactful run-out from off the bench against the lowly Terriers, the Saints thankful that they made the late call to sign the AFC Bournemouth loanee in January now with Downes ruled out.

Joe Rothwell's performance vs Huddersfield in numbers

Called into action earlier than expected with Downes going down with an injury concern, Rothwell stepped up to the mark in the absence of Southampton's star number four.

The headline-grabbing moment from his excellent 57 minutes on the St. Mary's turf was his second goal of the afternoon, the £8k-per-week new recruit hitting a first-time effort so sweetly into the back of the net that Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls just watched in amazement as the ball rippled in.

There was more to Rothwell's performance than just that wondergoal, however, misplacing just one of his 30 passes in a calm display from the experienced central midfielder.

Once described as a "super talent" by his former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, he lived up to the current Birmingham City boss' remarks in a scintillating display against Huddersfield.

Rothwell's numbers vs Huddersfield Minutes played 57 Goals 2 Shots on target 2 Touches 42 Accurate passes 29/30 (97%) Key passes 1 Stats by Sofascore

Southampton could well terrorise another team in the form of Liam Manning's hosts tonight if Martin starts both Rothwell and Mara, the ex-Swansea City boss utilising his full squad effectively as the South Coast side aim for an immediate return to the Premier League in style.