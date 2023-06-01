Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz “looks like he’ll stay” beyond the summer at the St. Mary’s Stadium, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Is Carlos Alcaraz leaving Southampton?

The Argentine only arrived in the Premier League from Racing Club back in January and made a total of 21 appearances during his debut season. The Saints star was, the majority of the time, a regular feature under Ruben Selles having made 13 starts and five substitute outings on the south coast, via WhoScored, and he made quite the impression despite not being able to prevent relegation.

The La Plata native ranked as the third best-performing offensive player in SO14 last term even though he only joined halfway through the campaign which shows how much of an instant impression he made.

Despite the 20-year-old having now dropped down to the Championship, not to mention that he still has another four years remaining on his contract, the good news for supporters is that it doesn’t sound like he’ll be going anywhere during the upcoming window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Crook insisted that Southampton will be able to retain the services of Alcaraz ahead of the 2023/24 term. He said:

"Joe Aribo I think will probably be alright in the Championship, he's not been good enough in the Premier League. The one who looks like he'll stay actually, I think maybe it's just because he enjoys the lifestyle and loves the club, is Alcaraz. He will be a good one to keep hold of in the Championship."

Should Southampton keep or sell Alcaraz?

Despite Southampton’s relegation, Alcaraz was one of the main bright sparks in Selles’ squad having been dubbed a “baller” by journalist Alfie House, so Sport Republic keeping him beyond the summer should be a no-brainer of a decision to make.

The Rol Sports Management client, who earns £25k-per-week, posted six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) in 18 top-flight appearances last term, with the impressive standard of his performances having seen him rewarded with two man-of-the-match trophies.

Southampton’s central midfielder also brings wonderful versatility to the side having operated in defensive, central and attacking midfield alongside at centre-forward throughout the previous season alone, so is a great option for any manager to have at his disposal.

Finallly, Alcaraz will be aware that Swansea City’s Russell Martin is expected to complete an imminent move to the south coast, so should that get finalised, he will no doubt be hoping that he gets a chance to prove himself under the new boss in the Championship.