Southampton are now preparing a bid for Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski, with a new report recently revealing how much they may have to fork out on the striker.

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

Following their relegation to the Championship, Southampton have been forced to part ways with a number of first-team players, including the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento, raising around €153m (£131.3m) in the process.

As such, the Saints should have a significant amount of money to re-invest in the squad, and they are set to have even more to work with once Che Adams' departure is finalised, with his move away from St. Mary's now "ramping up".

If Adams does end up leaving, Russell Martin may need to bring in a new striker, however, transfer insider Dean Jones believes the Scotland international has doubts about a move to Goodison Park, while Everton are struggling financially, which could dissuade them from making a move.

Jones names Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland as a potential target for Southampton, claiming he is "one to look out for" in the final days of the transfer window, and there has also been an indication they could make a move for another Scottish Premiership player.

According to a report from Football Scotland, the Saints are preparing a package to sign Miovski, with Aberdeen bracing themselves for an approach, and the Scottish side are hoping to receive a fee in excess of £4m.

Discussions are currently ongoing over Adams' proposed move to Everton, and his departure could open the path for the Aberdeen marksman, who has been on the club's radar for months, to make the switch to St. Mary's,

Martin was keen on the 24-year-old when he was manager of Swansea City, and the manager is now personally pushing for Southampton to swoop ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline next week.

Who is Bojan Miovski?

Born in Stip, North Macedonia, the forward started out in his home country, before making a move to MTK Budapest, however, it is with Aberdeen where he has really started to make a name for himself, finding the back of the net regularly last season.

The North Macedonia international scored 16 goals in 37 Scottish Premiership games, and he has picked up where he left off last term in the current campaign, having weighed in with three goals and one assist in the Dons' opening four games.

Upon signing the former MTK Budapest man in 2022, former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin spoke very highly of his new recruit, saying:

"He ticks all of the boxes in terms of profile - he is about 6ft 3in, very mobile, very athletic and a decent turn of pace.

"Most importantly for a striker he has got a knack of being in the right place at the right time."

Having proven himself in Scotland over the course of the past year, Miovski could now be ready to move to a club who will have aims of battling for promotion to the Premier League this season, and a £4m fee sounds reasonable, given his goalscoring record, making this one to watch.