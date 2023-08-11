Southampton are now believed to be in "pole position" to sign Premier League player Flynn Downes this summer, and an exciting new update has revealed a timeline on the transfer talks.

Who is Flynn Downes?

Downes was given little chance to prove his worth for West Ham in his debut campaign there, making 21 appearances in the league last season, only seven of which were starts. While clearly not a regular starter, he proved to be an effective squad player, completing 88.4% of his passes.

It could be that the 24-year-old is keen on a fresh challenge this summer, however, in order to be a guaranteed regular somewhere, rather than warm the substitutes' bench most weeks.

Downes' current West Ham deal may not expire until the summer of 2027, but it does look as though the Hammers will sanction a move, especially with Southampton hero James Ward-Prowse on his way to the London Stadium.

It could even be that the Englishman heads in the other direction to the south coast, with a new report revealing the latest on negotiations.

Will Southampton sign Flynn Downes?

According to Football Insider, Saints are now very much the front-runners to acquire Downes' signature this summer, pipping Leeds to his signature in the process:

"Southampton are in pole position to sign West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes, sources have told Football Insider. The Saints were in talks late on Thursday to land the 24-year-old after accepting the Hammers’ bid for James Ward-Prowse.

"Downes could now head the other way in a new twist to the deal that emerged on Thursday (10 August). Football Insider revealed that Southampton, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace had all registered their interest in Downes.

"But the south coast club lead the way and are now primed to land the midfielder in the final weeks of the window. The 24-year-old will be pushed down the pecking order at the London Stadium due to the arrivals of Edson Alvarez and Ward-Prowse."

While Saints have made a strong start to their Championship campaign, winning 2-1 away to Sheffield Wednesday in their opening game last Friday, it is still vital that new faces arrive before the summer transfer window closes.

That is particularly important with Ward-Prowse seemingly moving on, and while Downes may not be on his level currently, he could be a really shrewd signing. He has 21 Premier League appearances to his name, standing him in good stead in terms of experience and not being daunted by dropping down a league, and his industry and quality in the middle of the park can help fill the void left by the skipper.

Saints boss Russell Martin has managed him before at Swansea City, hailing him as "incredible", and the fact that he already knows him so well as a player can only be a good thing, making it less of a risk.

Granted, some may point towards West Ham being happy to sell Downes and be concerned that he isn't good enough, but the drop down in quality from the Premier League to the Championship is significant, and he could excel in the division as a key man week in week out.