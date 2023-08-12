Southampton are still in for West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes, and a new update has revealed what sort of deal Saints chiefs are looking to make.

Do Southampton want to sign Flynn Downes?

Saints started their Championship season in positive fashion last weekend, picking up a hard-earned 2-1 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday, thanks to Che Adams' late winner at Hillsborough.

That doesn't mean that more signings aren't needed between now and the end of the current transfer window, as was evident at times against Norwich, in order to give Southampton the best possible chance of securing a speedy return to the Premier League.

That is especially important with both James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia expected to move on, with the pair two of the most influential players at the club currently.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to St Mary's is Downes, who once shone under Russell Martin at Swansea City and made 21 top flight appearances for West Ham last season.

It looks as though Saints are still looking to sign him as soon as possible, continuing to see him as a great option to replace Ward-Prowse this summer, aiding their promotion push in the process.

What's the latest on Flynn Downes to Southampton?

Writing on Twitter, 90min's Tobuy Cudworth provided an update on Southampton's pursuit of Downes, confirming it will be a loan-to-buy deal:

"Never mind Kane or Caicedo, the big news of the day is that James Ward-Prowse has completed his WHUFC medical ahead of his £30m switch from Southampton. Flynn Downes in talks to go the other way on loan with a view to a permanent transfer."

At this point, it would be a surprise if Downes didn't end up at West Ham by the time the end of August arrives. The midfielder was lauded for his performances in Europe last seaosn by journalist Jonty Colman, saying:

"There was only a second start in West Ham colours for Flynn Downes, bought into the midfield allowing both Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek a rest. Looked really good in possession, keen to both receive the ball and move it forward where fit, creating a half chance for Antonio with a clipped in cross.

"Consistent throughout the game, won battles in midfield, fought for possession as much as he could and really impressed facing an Anderlecht midfield that had plenty of energy in it. 8."

At 24, Downes would be arriving at Southampton at a great age, coming straight in as an immediate key man, but also someone who could mature into a more formidable player over time, as has been the case with Ward-Prowse in a Saints shirt.

He has won a combined total of 11 caps for England's Under-19s and Under-20s, showing the talent he has possessed since his youth team days, and the fact that Martin has managed him before means he should be able to make a fairly seamless transition into the team. Should he excel for Southampton, a permanent move should then be a no-brainer this time next year.