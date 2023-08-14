Southampton are still working on new signings ahead of the end of the summer transfer window, and a swap deal could now be in the works, according to an update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Do Southampton need more signings?

Saints have made a fairly strong start to life back in the Championship, picking up four points from their first two matches. A 2-1 win away to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening night was followed up with a highly entertaining 4-4 draw at home to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, with some great attacking play on show, but also some questionable defending.

While Southampton look like one of the favourites to be promoted back to the Premier League in 2023/24, it is also clear that there is some further work to be done in the transfer market between now and the cutoff date at the end of the month.

Star man James Ward-Prowse has completed a move to West Ham, acting as a clear blow for the south coast side, while fellow influential midfielder Romeo Lavia looks almost certain to join either Chelsea or Liverpool in the coming days.

Saints will receive a hefty amount of money for both, generating lots of funds for new additions, and it is vital that they use it wisely to make the correct additions in the current transfer window.

It looks as though Genk midfielder Joseph Paintsil is one player who has could potentially complete a summer move to St Mary's, following a promising update that has now emerged.

Will Southampton sign Joseph Paintsil?

Taking to Twitter, Tavolieri provided an update on Southampton's pursuit of Paintsil, saying a swap deal with Saints striker Paul Onuachu heading the other way could come to fruition:

"EXCL. KRCGenk start talks and work on a SWAP DEAL with SouthamptonFC! The idea would be to exchange Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian right winger that SaintFC wants against Paul Onuachu. The Nigerian Striker wants to come back in Genk! Wait & see!"

Paintstil could be exactly what Southampton are after to provide a bit of end product from the wings, though they will of course need a more direct replacement for their outgoing midfielders.

The Ghanaian has made 141 appearances for his current club, scoring 31 goals and registering 25 assists in that time, highlighting the threat that he could add to Russell Martin's side.

Praised as one of many "superb young players" to emerge through Genk's youth system by members of the media, his versatility is particularly appealing, having played regularly on both wings, up front, in the number ten position and further back as a number eight.

Southampton don't need a huge amount of work to be done in the transfer market, already looking like strong promotion hopefuls, but a few sprinklings of magic could ultimately make all the difference, and the Genk hero has shown over an extended period that he can be an key man for a side who have played in Europe down the years.

Meanwhile, Onuachu returning to Genk would be good outcome for Saints, considering the attacker has failed to make a positive impression since arriving back in January, failing to score in 12 appearances to date.