An update has emerged on Southampton and their attempts to bolster the playing squad before the summer transfer window slams shut on Friday.

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

c is looking to add a seventh new signing to the group on top of Shea Charles, Flynn Downes Ryan Manning, Ryan Fraser, Mason Holgate, and Joe Lumley.

According to Football Scotland, the Saints are interested in a deal to sign Aberdeen centre-forward Bojan Miovski to improve their attacking options.

The report claims that the Scottish Premiership side are now braced for offers for their star striker as Martin is a big fan of him and is pushing the club to make a move for the left-footed marksman, who he also wanted to sign for Swansea during his time in Wales.

It states that it would take a fee of at least £4m to secure his services and that the ongoing negotiations with Everton over a possible deal for Che Adams could open the door for the 24-year-old gem to arrive at St. Mary's.

How good is Bojan Miovski?

The Dons number nine has been in sublime form for the Scottish outfit since he joined the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and the talented dynamo could be a perfect replacement for the outgoing Adams.

So far this season, the Scotland international has plundered three goals in three Championship matches for the Saints. However, he has not been a prolific striker throughout his time on the south coast as the 27-year-old attacker scored 25 goals and assisted 14 in 124 Premier League appearances for the club before their relegation earlier this year.

His impressive start to life in the second tier with the Saints does, however, suggest that the ex-Birmingham City star has the potential to be a reliable scoring option for Martin this season.

Therefore, Southampton must bring in a proven scorer who can provide a significant attacking threat on a regular basis to replace Adams if he does move on to Everton, or elsewhere, before the deadline passes on Friday.

Miovski's time at Aberdeen so far indicates that he would be a dream signing for the Saints to bolster their frontline. Last season, the exciting marksman racked up 18 goals and three assists in 42 appearances, which included 16 goals in 37 Scottish Premiership outings for his club.

No current Southampton player managed more than five Premier League goals last term, which illustrates how impressive the North Macedonia international's displays were for Aberdeen - albeit at a different level of football.

The 24-year-old hotshot has started the current campaign in blistering fashion with three goals and one assist in four matches in all competitions, which means that he has been directly involved in a goal every single game on average so far.

Miovski, whose movement was hailed as "fantastic" by ex-boss Jim Goodwin, is a man in form who is seemingly full of confidence in front of goal based on his goal return over the last 12 months or so, which is why he could be a perfect replacement for Adams to make up for the goals that Martin's team would lose if the Scottish ace moves on.