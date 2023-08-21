An update has emerged on Southampton and their plans to bolster their attacking options before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to journalist Alan Nixon (via his Patreon site), the Saints are one of two clubs eyeing up Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts.

The report claims that the Championship side and Scottish giants Celtic are both taking an interest in the 5 foot 6 maestro ahead of next month's deadline.

It states that the Black Cats could have a decision to make over the next week or so as his contract on Wearside is due to expire next summer and this could be their last chance to recoup some money on him.

How good is Patrick Roberts?

The 26-year-old magician is a terrific creator from the right flank and could arrive as a dream partner for Adam Armstrong at the top end of the pitch for Russell Martin if the Scottish head coach can secure his services.

With Che Adams reportedly closing in on a move to Premier League side Everton, the former Blackburn Rovers star looks set to be the club's go-to number nine this season.

He has enjoyed a strong return to life in the Championship with three goals and one assist in three appearances so far, albeit two of his strikes came from the penalty spot against Norwich.

The English marksman does, however, have a proven track record of scoring goals at this level as he plundered an outstanding 28 goals in 40 appearances during the 2020/21 campaign with Blackburn.

That came after the former Newcastle United prospect found the back of the net 16 times in 40 starts throughout the 2019/20 season for Rovers.

Therefore, the potential is there for Armstrong to be a terrific scorer at this level and having a player like Roberts on the wing could help to unlock his full potential.

The Sunderland forward, who was hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Josh Bunting earlier this year, showcased his creative skills throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Roberts created ten 'big chances' for his teammates and registered 1.4 key passes per game for the Black Cats last term, whilst no current Southampton player managed more than one key pass per match in the Premier League.

His return of seven league assists for Tony Mowbray's side was also three more than any Saints ace, including the recently-departed James Ward-Prowse, provided last season.

The English wizard ranked within the top 3% of his positional peers for shot-creating actions (4.77) and within the top 2% for successful take-ons (3.44) per 90 in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

These statistics show that Roberts has the ability to be an outstanding threat for Martin on the right flank as he is one of the best players in the division when it comes to driving his team up the pitch to create chances for his teammates.

This is why he could be a dream partner for Armstrong as the 26-year-old striker could thrive off the quality service into the box that the Sunderland star is able to provide on a consistent basis.