An update recently emerged on Southampton and their plans to bolster Russell Martin's playing squad before the summer transfer window slams shut on Friday.

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to a recent Tweet from journalist Darren Witcoop, the Saints are eyeing a possible swoop for Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh.

The reporter has claimed that Martin has a move for the talented young defender in his sights, alongside an attempt to snap up Nathan Wood from Swansea City.

Southampton have brought in Ryan Fraser, Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, Ryan Manning, Flynn Downes, and Mason Holgate during the window so far and could make further additions, including Drameh, before the end of the week.

How good is Cody Drameh?

Martin could land a dream heir to Tino Livramento following the defender's move to Newcastle United earlier this summer by securing a deal to sign Drameh as he is a proven Championship performer who also has room to improve.

The Saints lost a talented prospect when they sold the former Chelsea starlet to the Magpies for a reported £32m and could replace him by signing the Leeds gem.

Livramento, who was restricted to two appearances last season due to injury, had caught the eye during the 2021/22 campaign with an average Sofascore rating of 6.85 across 28 Premier League games.

He showcased his defensive qualities with 3.6 tackles and interceptions per match and won 59% of his duels, whilst the exciting youngster also created 0.7 chances per game for his teammates from the right-back position, as per Sofascore.

Drameh could come in and possibly be an upgrade on Livramento based on his impressive form on loan to Luton Town during the second half of last season.

The 21-year-old battler averaged an excellent Sofascore rating of 7.09 across 16 Championship matches with the Hatters.

He made an outstanding 4.2 tackles and interceptions per clash and won 55% of his battles, whilst the ex-Fulham prodigy also produced 1.6 key passes per game to show off his ability on the ball.

These statistics show that the £4.4k-per-week hotshot is a player who can make an impact at both ends of the pitch, which is helped by his superb energy levels that once led to him being hailed as a "Duracell bunny" by former boss Steve Morison.

No Southampton player managed more than 3.7 tackles and interceptions and only James Ward-Prowse (1.9) produced more than one key pass per game in the Premier League last season.

This suggests that Drameh has the potential to be an outstanding performer for the Saints from a defensive and offensive perspective at right-back due to his excellent ability to consistently win possession back for his side whilst also being able to make things happen at the top end of the pitch to create opportunities for his teammates.

At the age of 21, the ex-Luton loanee also has plenty of time on his hands to improve and could develop under Martin's coaching, which is another reason why he is a dream heir to the 20-year-old Livramento, who could also have grown at St. Mary's.

Therefore, Drameh has the profile to be a fantastic replacement for the now-Newcastle ace and the club could pull off a shrewd swoop by securing his signature this week.