Southampton should make a move for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

How influential is Grimes for Swansea?

The £21,000-a-week Englishman has become a key player for the Swans since joining from Exeter City back in 2015, maturing into arguably one of the first names on the team sheet.

Last season, Grimes started 44 of Swansea's 46 Championship matches, outlining his importance, and he also chipped in with seven assists to highlight the creative side to his game.

Saints have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old before the new season gets underway, with Russell Martin seeing him as a strong addition, having already managed him for two years in Wales.

Could Grimes head to Southampton this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that Grimes would be a strong summer signing by Southampton, backing him to thrive in the Premier League eventually:

"Yeah, I think it would be a signing that could help him implement his ideas quickly. Needs a bit of leadership as well. I think Grimes is the kind of signing that is suited to a Championship play-off push. "He probably could play in the Premier League with relative ease as well. I don't think he'd be a standout, but I think he's someone that can transmit the manager's message onto the pitch. He's a leader, and Southampton do need leaders to get back up."

Grimes could be really strong signing by Saints this summer, strengthening their promotion bid from the off and helping fill the likely void left by James Ward-Prowse, should he move on.

The Swansea man has a nice blend of being hugely experienced at a good level now - he has made 246 appearances in the Championship, more than holding his own in one of Europe's most competitive leagues - but also being young enough to be a key player for the next four or five years.

The fact that Swans teammate Flynn Downes has described Grimes as "unbelievable" says a lot about his ability as a player, and the fact that he and Martin already know each other so well surely makes it a match made in heaven.

A move to St Mary's Stadium would likely appeal, considering Saints are likely to have a better chance of promotion than Swansea, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a move come to fruition.