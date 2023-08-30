Southampton boss Russell Martin is hot on the tail of a new goalscorer and reports have emerged that Saints have submitted an offer to try and tempt one specific striker to St Mary's.

What's the latest news involving Southampton?

The Saints could still be set for multiple exits before the end of the transfer window as their squad reshaping under former Scotland international Martin continues.

According to FootballTransfers, Everton are keen to strengthen the flanks in the last week of the window and still retain an interest in Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, whereas 'fractious' relations between both parties over the Toffees' pursuit of Che Adams could complicate proceedings somewhat.

Football Insider claim that Scotland international Adams is in the sights of Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, who are keen to bring in a replacement for club legend Wilfried Zaha following his free transfer to Galatasaray earlier in the summer.

Cited by the Southern Daily Echo, Southampton boss Martin commented on Adams being absent from the fixture, stating:

“It was my choice. He didn’t down tools or refuse to play or anything like that, he’ll be pleased we won and it will come to a close this week one way or another. If he goes, we will replace him – if he doesn’t, I’ll be really happy.”

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has told Give Me Sport in an interview that Southampton manager Martin will 'really be pushing for' a deal to bring Swansea City defender Nathan Wood to the South Coast despite his mooted price tag being over the £10 million mark.

Sky Sports have claimed that Southampton are also keen on Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley; however, they face competition from Leeds United and other unnamed clubs for the Denmark Under-21 international's signature.

Who else could Southampton sign?

Southampton completed summer signings Player Fee Previous club Mason Holgate Loan Everton Ryan Fraser Loan Newcastle United Joe Lumley Free transfer Queens Park Rangers Shea Charles £15 million Manchester City Ryan Manning Free transfer Swansea City Flynn Downes Loan West Ham United All transfer fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

According to Sky Sports, Southampton have lodged a bid to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in the region of £6 million up front with an additional £1.5 million included in add-ons after seeing an opening £4 million bid turned down.

The report states that the Scotland international, who is out of action with an Achilles injury, has one year left on his deal at The Stadium of Light and will not sign a contract extension on Wearside. Irvine-born Stewart is believed to be open to moving to Southampton before the deadline on Friday.

Labelled an "all-round number nine" by his former manager Alex Neil, Stewart registered 11 goals and three assists in 15 appearances last term before hamstring problems and his Achilles rupture forced him to miss the remainder of 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Stewart is nearing closer to a return to full fitness and a move to Southampton may well be in the pipeline for the striker over the next couple of days, making this one to keep an eye on.